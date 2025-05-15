Veeco Announces Upcoming Investor Events

PLAINVIEW, N.Y., May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ: VECO) today announced management is scheduled to participate in the following investor events:

TD Cowen’s 53rd Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on Wednesday, May 28, 2025, at the InterContinental New York Barclay in New York, New York. Veeco management will be available to meet one-on-one with investors during the conference.

Northland Growth Conference on Wednesday, June 25, 2025. Veeco management will be available to meet virtually one-on-one with investors during the conference.

About Veeco

Veeco (NASDAQ: VECO) is an innovative manufacturer of semiconductor process equipment. Our laser annealing, ion beam, single wafer etch & clean, lithography, and metal organic chemical vapor deposition (MOCVD) technologies play an integral role in the fabrication and packaging of advanced semiconductor devices. With equipment designed to optimize performance, yield and cost of ownership, Veeco holds leading technology positions in the markets we serve. To learn more about Veeco’s systems and service offerings, visit www.veeco.com.

To the extent that this news release discusses expectations or otherwise makes statements about the future, such statements are forward-looking and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. These factors include the risks discussed in the Business Description and Management's Discussion and Analysis sections of Veeco's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and in our subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, current reports on Form 8-K and press releases. Veeco does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances after the date of such statements.

Veeco Contacts:

Investors: Anthony Pappone | (516) 500-8798 | apappone@veeco.com

Media: Javier Banos | (516) 673-7328 | jbanos@veeco.com

