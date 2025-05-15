PubMatic to Participate in Upcoming Financial Conferences

NO-HEADQUARTERS/REDWOOD CITY, Calif., May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PubMatic, Inc. (Nasdaq: PUBM), an independent technology company delivering digital advertising’s supply chain of the future, today announced that members of its management team are scheduled to participate and host investor meetings at the following upcoming financial conferences:

Jefferies Public Technology Conference on Wednesday May 28, 2025. Management will host one-on-one meetings.





Evercore ISI “Nothing But Net” Internet Investors Summit on Wednesday May 28, 2025. Management will host one-on-one meetings.





Roth's 4th annual Ad-Tech Summit Webinar Series on Friday June 6, 2025. Management will participate in a live webinar at 1:00 p.m. ET / 10:00 a.m. PT





Rosenblatt 5th Annual Technology Summit on Tuesday, June 10, 2025. Management will host one-on-one meetings and participate in a virtual fireside chat at 5:00 p.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. PT. A live and archived webcast of the Rosenblatt fireside chat will be available on the “Events” section of PubMatic’s investor relations website at Events & Presentations | PubMatic, Inc.



About PubMatic

PubMatic (Nasdaq: PUBM) is an independent technology company maximizing customer value by delivering digital advertising’s supply chain of the future. PubMatic’s sell-side platform empowers the world’s leading digital content creators across the open internet to control access to their inventory and increase monetization by enabling marketers to drive return on investment and reach addressable audiences across ad formats and devices. Since 2006, our infrastructure-driven approach has allowed for the efficient processing and utilization of data in real time. By delivering scalable and flexible programmatic innovation, we improve outcomes for our customers while championing a vibrant and transparent digital advertising supply chain.

Investor Contact: The Blueshirt Group for PubMatic investors@pubmatic.com Press Contact: Broadsheet Communications for PubMatic pubmaticteam@broadsheetcomms.com

