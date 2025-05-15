Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,147 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,494 in the last 365 days.

NL INDUSTRIES, INC. ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND AND RESULTS OF ANNUAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING

Dallas, Texas, May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NL Industries, Inc. (NYSE:  NL) announced that its board of directors has declared a quarterly dividend of nine cents ($0.09) per share on its common stock, payable on June 24, 2025 to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 9, 2025.

NL Industries also announced that at its 2025 annual shareholder meeting held today its shareholders had:

  • elected each of Loretta J. Feehan, John E. Harper, Kevin B. Kramer, Meredith W. Mendes, Cecil H. Moore, Jr., Courtney J. Riley and Michael S. Simmons as a director for a one-year term; and
  • adopted a resolution that approved, on a nonbinding advisory basis, the compensation of its named executive officers as disclosed in the proxy statement for the 2025 annual shareholder meeting.

Following the annual meeting of shareholders, today the NL board of directors increased the size of the board from seven to eight and elected Dr. R. Gerald Turner to fill the newly created vacancy.  The board of directors also appointed Dr. Turner to serve on its audit committee.

NL Industries, Inc. is engaged in the component products (security products and recreational marine components) and chemicals (TiO2) businesses.

* * * * *

Investor Relations Contact

Bryan A. Hanley
Senior Vice President and Treasurer
Tel. 972-233-1700


Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

NL INDUSTRIES, INC. ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND AND RESULTS OF ANNUAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Chemical Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more