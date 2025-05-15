Trump’s Economic Reset May Hinge on a $150 Trillion U.S. Resource — and Almost No One Is Talking About It, Warns Former CIA Advisor Jim Rickards

With Fuel Prices Still High and Foreign Supply Chains in Chaos, America May Finally Tap the One Asset That Changes Everything

WASHINGTON, May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- It’s been more than two decades since gas prices regularly hovered near $1 a gallon. And for millions of Americans, that memory feels like a distant relic — replaced by daily commutes, $80 fill-ups, and a sense that prices will never go back down.

But Jim Rickards, former CIA advisor and one of the nation's top financial intelligence experts, says the story is about to change.

“We could see $2 gas. Maybe even $1,” Rickards says. “Not because of OPEC, and not because of inflation… but because of something buried beneath our own feet.”

That “something” is a $150 trillion stockpile of strategic materials — long documented, long ignored, and newly relevant thanks to a seismic legal shift and a returning president with a plan.

The Chevron Collapse — A Legal Earthquake with Economic Shockwaves

The overlooked trigger behind this shift? The 2024 Supreme Court decision overturning the Chevron Doctrine — a foundational ruling that had given federal agencies sweeping power over things like land-use and regulatory interpretation.

“That ruling snapped decades of bureaucratic control,” Rickards explains. “Now courts — and potentially Congress — can override the agencies that have kept these resources under lock and key.”

Additionally, Rickards says President Trump has quietly begun signing a flurry of executive orders aimed at unlocking access to these assets — including those tied to fuel production, energy grids, and industrial inputs.

A Strategic Reserve That Was Never Deployed

Rickards describes the U.S. government’s vast reserve of underutilized materials — including copper, lithium, silver, rare earth elements — as the most mispriced strategic asset in American history.

“This isn’t about speculation,” he says. “We’ve had this mapped for years. It’s real. It’s ours. And it could finally come into play.”

These materials are essential for AI infrastructure, electric vehicles, defense systems, and domestic manufacturing. But Rickards believes the most immediate benefit could be at the gas pump.

From Hidden Asset to Middle-Class Engine

Beyond energy prices, Rickards argues that tapping this asset could restore something much deeper: a sense of national self-reliance.

“For decades, we’ve operated under the illusion that we don’t have what we need,” he says. “That we must borrow, import, or subsidize everything. That’s false. This asset proves it. ”

He believes this moment — with gas prices still high, regulatory power collapsing, and a resource-rich America waking up — could be the start of a massive economic realignment.

The Interview That Reveals the Full Breakdown

Rickards has just released a private briefing that explains how the $150 trillion resource ties directly into Trump’s second-term energy blueprint — and why this opportunity may be far more time-sensitive than most realize.

The interview is now available to the public at no cost.

“This is about giving power back to the people,” Rickards says. “Not just at the pump — but across the economy.”

About Jim Rickards

Jim Rickards is a lawyer, economist, and former advisor to the CIA, Pentagon, and U.S. Treasury. He’s the author of six bestselling books on financial warfare, crisis economics, and national security, including Currency Wars, The Death of Money, and Aftermath. With over 40 years of experience decoding global systems, he is widely regarded as one of the sharpest minds in financial intelligence.

