Global Active Oxygens Market to Reach USD 7.41 Billion by 2035 with 5.5% CAGR Driven by Water Treatment & Textile Demand

UK active oxygen industry to grow 5.0% CAGR by 2035, driven by strong government support for biosystems, environmental sustainability, and industrial safety.

NEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global active oxygens industry is projected to be valued at USD 4.34 billion in 2025 and is expected to grow steadily at a CAGR of 5.5%, reaching USD 7.41 billion by 2035. This growth is driven by increasing demand across various sectors such as pulp and paper, textiles, and water treatment, owing to active oxygens’ effective bleaching and disinfecting properties.Active oxygens refer to reactive oxygen species (ROS) and related compounds that exhibit strong oxidizing capabilities. These substances are widely utilized for their ability to break down organic matter, eliminate pathogens, and improve product quality through oxidation. The market encompasses various forms of active oxygen compounds including hydrogen peroxide, ozone, peracetic acid, and other oxygen-releasing agents.Request Your Sample Report Now! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-17710 Key Drivers of Market GrowthThe growth of the active oxygens market is propelled by multiple factors. The healthcare sector is a significant contributor, utilizing active oxygen compounds for sterilization and infection control in hospitals and clinics. The COVID-19 pandemic further amplified the necessity for effective disinfectants, enhancing demand for oxygen-based sanitizers and surface cleaners.In the environmental domain, active oxygens play a critical role in water and wastewater treatment . With increasing concerns over water pollution and stricter discharge regulations, industries are adopting oxygen-based oxidation methods to remove contaminants, degrade pollutants, and purify water resources. This trend is particularly prominent in emerging economies where industrialization and urbanization drive the need for sustainable water management solutions.The textile industry is another major application area, employing active oxygens in bleaching and dyeing processes. The ability of active oxygen agents to provide efficient bleaching without harsh chemicals aligns well with the growing consumer preference for eco-friendly textiles and sustainable manufacturing practices.Electronics and semiconductor manufacturing also leverage active oxygen compounds for cleaning and surface treatment of delicate components. The demand for high precision and purity in electronic devices ensures continued use of these chemicals in production lines.Technological AdvancementsInnovation is a cornerstone of the active oxygens market. Advances in formulation and delivery technologies have improved the stability, efficacy, and safety of active oxygen products. New generation formulations offer controlled release, enhanced oxidation potential, and reduced environmental impact.Nanotechnology and catalytic activation methods are being explored to optimize active oxygen generation and utilization. For example, the development of catalytic converters for hydrogen peroxide decomposition enhances efficiency in disinfection processes while minimizing chemical waste.Additionally, the integration of active oxygen technology with automated systems and smart devices is gaining traction, enabling precise dosing and monitoring in industrial and healthcare applications.Discover Key Market Trends – Read the Complete Report! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/active-oxygens-market Regional InsightsGeographically, the Asia-Pacific region dominates the active oxygens market, fueled by rapid industrial growth, expanding healthcare infrastructure, and increased environmental regulation enforcement. Countries like China, India, and Japan are witnessing significant investments in water treatment facilities and healthcare modernization, which directly contribute to the rising consumption of active oxygen compounds.North America and Europe continue to be mature markets with steady demand driven by stringent regulatory compliance and high adoption of advanced technologies. The focus on green chemistry and sustainable industrial practices supports the growth of oxygen-based oxidants as safer alternatives.Emerging markets in Latin America and the Middle East and Africa are also presenting growth opportunities as awareness and infrastructure development progress in these regions.Key Companies• Solvay• Evonik Industries AG• BASF SE• Arkema S.A.• Nouryon• PeroxyChem (acquired by Evonik)• Kemira Oyj• Hansol Chemical• Thai Peroxide Co., Ltd.• Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company• OCI Company Ltd.• FMC Corporation• National Peroxide Limited• Akzo Nobel N.V.• Chang Chun Petrochemical Co., Ltd.Inorganic Chemicals Industry Analysis: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/industry-analysis/inorganic-chemicals Active Oxygens Market SegmentationBy Product Type:• Peroxides• OzoneBy End Use:• Cleaning and Disinfection• Aseptic Packaging• Textile and Laundry• Aquaculture• Soil and Groundwater Remediation• Chemical Synthesis• OthersBy Region:• North America• Latin America• Western Europe• Eastern Europe• East Asia• South Asia and Pacific• Middle East and AfricaHave a Look at Related Research Reports of Chemicals & MaterialsUSA and Canada Potassium Sulfate Market Outlook: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/usa-and-canada-potassium-sulfate-market Industrial Sodium Chloride Market Trends: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/industrial-sodium-chloride-market Silver Nitrate Market Forecast: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/silver-nitrate-market Potassium Carbonate Market Demand: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/potassium-carbonate-market Aluminum Phosphide Market Growth: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/aluminum-phosphide-market About Future Market Insights (FMI)Future Market Insights, Inc. 