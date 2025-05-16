Zeolite Adsorbents Market to Reach USD 23,569 Million by 2035, Driven by Air Purification & Carbon Capture Trends

Zeolite Adsorbents Market

USA zeolite adsorbents market grows with rising demand in gas separation, wastewater treatment, and increased use in oil and chemical industries.

Rising environmental regulations and demand for efficient separation solutions are propelling strong growth in the global zeolite adsorbents market.” — Nikhil Kaitwade

NEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global zeolite adsorbents market is poised for steady growth, with its valuation projected to reach USD 14,469.3 million by 2025 and further expand to USD 23,569 million by 2035. This growth trajectory reflects a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5% during the forecast period, driven by increasing demand for efficient and sustainable solutions in gas separation, water purification, and industrial catalysis.Zeolites are crystalline aluminosilicates known for their microporous structure, which enables them to selectively adsorb molecules based on size and polarity. The surge in industrialization, particularly in emerging economies, has significantly boosted the demand for zeolite adsorbents. Industries are increasingly relying on zeolites for critical operations such as gas drying, air separation, and hydrocarbon processing. In the petrochemical and oil refining sectors, zeolite adsorbents are used extensively for removing water and impurities from feedstocks and final products. Their robust thermal and chemical stability enables them to operate under extreme conditions, making them ideal for heavy-duty applications.The refrigeration industry has also emerged as a key contributor to market growth. With growing emphasis on reducing carbon emissions and phasing out environmentally harmful refrigerants, zeolite-based adsorption cooling systems are being adopted as sustainable alternatives. These systems leverage the adsorption properties of zeolites to achieve energy-efficient cooling without the use of synthetic refrigerants.Environmental Concerns Drive Wastewater and Air Treatment AdoptionEnvironmental protection regulations and growing awareness about water pollution have catalyzed the use of zeolite adsorbents in wastewater treatment facilities. These materials are highly effective in removing ammonium ions, heavy metals, and organic pollutants from industrial effluents and municipal wastewater. Their ability to selectively adsorb contaminants while allowing water to pass through ensures high purification efficiency with minimal environmental impact.Similarly, zeolite adsorbents are gaining traction in air purification applications, where they help remove volatile organic compounds (VOCs), carbon dioxide, and moisture. As indoor air quality becomes a growing concern in both residential and commercial settings, manufacturers are increasingly incorporating zeolite-based solutions into air filtration systems to enhance performance and sustainability.Competitive Landscape and Strategic OutlookThe global zeolite adsorbents market is characterized by the presence of several established and emerging players vying for market share through product innovation, strategic collaborations, and capacity expansions. Companies are focusing on developing custom solutions to cater to industry-specific needs and differentiate themselves in a competitive environment.Leading Players in the Zeolite Adsorbents Market• Honeywell UOP• BASF SE• Arkema Group• Tosoh Corporation• Zeochem AG• Clariant AG• KNT Group• W. R. Grace & Co.• Zeolyst International• PQ Group Holdings Inc.Zeolite Adsorbents Market SegmentationBy Type:• Natural• SyntheticBy Process:• Regenerative• Non-regenerativeBy Form:• Powder• GranulesBy Application:• Water treatment• Chemical Industry• Agriculture• HouseholdBy Region:• North America• Latin America• Western Europe• Eastern Europe• East Asia• South Asia Pacific• Middle East and Africa 