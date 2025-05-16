Digital Guider’s Take on Google’s New Ad Transparency Update

DG-logo Google's New Ad Transparency Update

SHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Google has broadened its Ads Transparency policy, mandating increased disclosure regarding the funding sources of digital advertisements. Digital Guider, a digital marketing agency focused on data-led advertising strategies, breaks down how the update on ad transparency impacts different sectors– advertisers, agencies, and the broader digital marketing landscape.Starting this week, Google has introduced a new change: the payer name associated with an advertiser’s payment profile will be displayed if it differs from the verified advertiser name. This information will be visible in both the My Ad Center panel and the Ads Transparency Center.However, for agency-run campaigns, the client’s payment profile will now appear as the payer name, offering a clearer view of who’s funding the ad and reinforcing Google’s push for greater transparency and accountability.Implications of Ad Transparency Policy on Businesses and AgenciesThis update has increased the public visibility, which can significantly influence:- Brand Perception: Consumers and regulators have gained improved visibility into the sources of ad funding, which impacts public trust and brand credibility.- Representation of Agency: Agencies must ensure accurate attribution of their clients' campaigns to prevent confusion or misrepresentation.- Operational Modification: New verification procedures and profile name management processes are now crucial for compliance.To uphold an accurate representation in compliance with Google's updated transparency policy, advertisers who have been misclassified as direct advertisers must re-verify their accounts by May 31, 2025. This process is crucial to ensure that the correct payer name is displayed across Google's advertising platforms.On the other hand, advertisers will also have the option to manually edit their payer name in their verification settings, providing them with greater flexibility and control over the public disclosure of funding sources by June 2025."Google’s update is a reminder that transparency in advertising isn't optional — it’s foundational," said Colter Marcum, SEO Program Manager at Digital Guider. "This change not only improves accountability but also places responsibility on advertisers and agencies to actively manage their digital identity."Strategic Recommendations from Digital Guider --Confirm that the payment name appropriately reflects the brand or client. Make updates before public exposure to mitigate reputational hazards.-Agencies need to validate their account classification before the May 31 deadline to avoid misattribution.-Ensure that clients are aware of how their name will be displayed and the significance of transparency in their advertising approach.-Frequently review representation in My Ad Center and the Ads Transparency Center to guarantee correct visibility.Ryan Clark, Senior SEO strategist at Digital Guider, adds, “Increased transparency fosters more accountable advertising. This policy change is particularly crucial in industries where trust is pivotal. Managing payer name visibility is now an essential aspect of brand reputation .”- Agencies, including Digital Guider, are adjusting internal processes to align with the updated transparency requirements. This includes -- Updating and aligning ad payment profiles- Guiding through the re-verification process- Monitoring visibility in the transparency centerDeveloping responsible, fully compliant advertising strategiesDigital Guider is a US-based digital marketing company specializing in SEO, PPC, content marketing , and web development for small—to medium-sized businesses. With a focus on transparency, compliance, and performance, Digital Guider partners with small to medium-sized businesses to drive measurable growth and build resilient digital brands.

