Hazardous Disposal Bags Market to Surpass USD 1,439.9 Million by 2035 Amid Rising Demand for Safe Waste Management | FMI

Hazardous Disposal Bags Market

The USA hazardous disposal bags market is set to grow 3.4% by 2035, driven by rising diagnostic labs and the need for safe, hygienic medical waste disposal.

Rising healthcare and industrial waste is fueling demand for hazardous disposal bags. Safe, compliant, and eco-friendly solutions are now a top priority.” — Ismail Sutaria in Packaging at Future Market Insights

NEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The hazardous disposal bags market is witnessing significant growth as industries around the world prioritize safety, regulation compliance, and environmental sustainability. Estimated to be worth USD 927.2 million in 2025, the market is projected to reach USD 1,439.9 million by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 4.5% over the next decade. With a revenue of USD 896.6 million generated by hazardous disposal bags in 2024, this industry is poised for substantial development, driven by rising awareness and the increasing need for safer waste management practices.Hazardous disposal bags are trash bags used for the safe and secure disposal of hazardous waste materials, including biological, chemical, and radioactive substances. These bags are designed to prevent leaks, spills, or contamination during transportation, storage, or disposal. They are made from durable materials that can withstand the harsh conditions associated with handling hazardous materials, ensuring both safety and compliance with regulatory standards.Discover Market Opportunities – Get Your Sample of Our Industry Overview Today!These bags play a vital role in reducing the risk of exposure to dangerous substances, making them indispensable in sectors like healthcare, pharmaceuticals, construction, laboratories, and manufacturing. They are often color-coded or labeled to indicate the specific type of hazardous material they are designed to handle, and they are subject to stringent regulations to ensure their quality and safety.Key Takeaways From the Hazardous Disposal Bags Market• The global hazardous disposal bags market grew at a CAGR of 3.3% between 2020 and 2024.• By 2024, the market reached a value of USD 896.6 million.• The U.S. hazardous disposal bags industry is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.4% by 2035, outpacing other North American countries.• China’s hazardous disposal bags market is expected to grow at a 5.2% CAGR by 2035.• Polyethylene will lead the market for hazardous disposal bags, capturing a 60.7% market share during the forecast period.• Hazardous disposal bags with a capacity of 10-50 liters are expected to dominate the market, holding a 41.9% market share.Key Driving Factors of Hazardous Disposal Bags Market• Increasing Industrial and Healthcare Waste: As industries, healthcare facilities, and laboratories generate more hazardous waste, the demand for specialized disposal solutions like hazardous disposal bags has surged to ensure proper containment and compliance with environmental safety regulations.• Stricter Environmental Regulations: Governments and regulatory bodies around the world are imposing more stringent laws regarding waste disposal and environmental protection. This has led to an increased need for safe, reliable disposal bags designed to handle hazardous materials.• Growing Public Awareness of Safety and Hygiene: With a heightened awareness of health and safety standards, especially in sectors like healthcare, pharmaceuticals, and manufacturing, the demand for secure disposal options like hazardous disposal bags is rising to minimize contamination risks.• Rising Demand from the Medical Sector: The expansion of healthcare infrastructure and an increase in medical procedures and treatments have led to a higher volume of medical waste. Hazardous disposal bags are essential for the safe containment of contaminated materials, driving the market growth.• Technological Advancements in Materials: The development of more durable, leak-proof, and bio-degradable materials for hazardous waste bags has increased the market’s appeal. Innovation in bag strength and material properties helps improve waste containment and disposal efficiency.Discover Tomorrow’s Trends Today – Dive into our Packaging Formats Industry Analysis for transformative insights and untapped opportunities.Competitive LandscapeKey players in the hazardous disposal bag sector are creating and bringing new goods to the market. They are combining with various organizations and expanding their geographical reach. A few of them also collaborate and work with local brands and start-up enterprises to produce new products.Key Developments in Hazardous Disposal Bags Market• In December 2024, Merck, a leading science and technology company, announced that it will invest over €70 million to construct a new Advanced Materials Development Center (AMDC) at its Shizuoka site in Japan.• In July 2024, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc acquired Olink Holding AB.Key Players in Hazardous Disposal Bags Market• VWR International, LLC.• AmeriGlobe• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.• Merck KGaA• SARSTEDT AG & Co. KG• Flexipol• Cole-Parmer Instrument Company, LLC• Polytarp Products• BRANOfilter GmbH.• HQN Industrial Fabrics Inc.• Emtez• Brady• DESCO INDIA• New Pig Corporation• Bharat CompostablesFind Out More—Read the Complete Report for Full Insights!Hazardous Disposal Bags Market SegmentationBy Material:In terms of material, the market is divided into polyethylene (PE), polypropylene (PP) and biodegradable plastics. Polyethylene further include high density polyethylene (HDPE) and low density polyethylene (LDPE).By Capacity:Hazardous disposal bags are manufactured with multiple capacity range which include less than 10 liter, 10 – 50 liters, 50 – 100 liters and above 100 liters.By Sales Channel:Sales channels in the market include direct sales, offline and online.By End Use:End users is the market include healthcare, chemicals, solvents, pharmaceuticals, construction and demolitions, industrial and municipal waste management.By Region:Key countries of North America, Latin America, East Asia, South Asia and Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa are covered.Explore FMI’s Related Ongoing Coverage in the Packaging Domain:The tube and core market size is likely to attain USD 3.7 billion in worth in 2024. Between 2024 and 2034, the sales of tubes and cores are predicted to advance at a 5.0% CAGR. - https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/tubes-and-cores-market The FFS rigid films market size is estimated to be worth USD 26.3 billion in 2025 and is anticipated to reach a value of USD 38.4 billion by 2035. - https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/ffs-rigid-films-market The booklet label market is estimated to generate a market size of USD 455.3 million in 2025 and will increase to 693.7 million by 2035. - https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/booklet-labels-market The foil laminates market size is estimated to be worth USD 9.3 billion in 2025 and is anticipated to reach a value of USD 13.6 billion by 2035. - https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/foil-laminates-market The EVOH for packaging market size is estimated to be worth USD 2,148.0 million in 2025 and is anticipated to reach a value of USD 3,432.8 million by 2035. - https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/evoh-packaging-market About Future Market Insights (FMI)Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer, Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.Join us as we commemorate 10 years of delivering trusted market insights. Reflecting on a decade of achievements, we continue to lead with integrity, innovation, and expertise.Contact Us:Future Market Insights Inc.Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USAT: +1-347-918-3531For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.comWebsite: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.