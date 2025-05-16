Carbon Steel IBC Market Set to Surge to USD 4.9 Billion by 2035, Fueled by Industrial Demand and Sustainability Trends

Carbon Steel IBC Market

Japan’s advanced industries drive demand for durable, corrosion-resistant carbon steel IBCs, ideal for safely storing and transporting liquids and chemicals.

The Carbon Steel IBC market is growing fast thanks to its durability and versatility in storage and transport. Ideal for industries needing safe, strong containers.” — Ismail Sutaria in Packaging at Future Market Insights

NEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The carbon steel intermediate bulk container (IBC) market is poised for significant growth in the coming years. With an estimated valuation of USD 2.9 billion in 2025, the market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.4%, reaching approximately USD 4.9 billion by 2035. This growth trajectory is driven by increasing industrial applications, stringent regulations on safe material handling, and the rising demand for sustainable and reusable bulk storage solutions.A carbon steel IBC is a rigid, large-capacity container designed for bulk material handling. Made from carbon steel, these containers offer high resistance to physical damage and moderate corrosion, making them ideal for transporting hazardous and non-hazardous materials. They come in various sizes and designs, catering to the specific needs of industries that require safe and efficient bulk storage.Request Your Sample Now – Unlock Growth Potential and Discover Key Market Opportunities!The market for carbon steel IBCs is driven by growing industrialization and the rising need for cost-effective, durable storage solutions. Industries such as chemicals, food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, agriculture, and oil & gas heavily rely on these containers for their logistical and operational efficiency. The adoption of carbon steel IBCs is increasing due to their long lifespan, reusability, and superior protection against environmental factors.Rising Demand for Durable and Secure Storage SolutionsCarbon steel IBCs offer superior durability, strength, and resistance to impact, making them an ideal choice for bulk liquid and solid storage. Unlike plastic alternatives, carbon steel IBCs provide enhanced protection against leaks, contamination, and environmental conditions, ensuring the safe transportation of hazardous chemicals, oils, and industrial solvents.The high tensile strength and structural integrity of these containers reduce risks associated with handling volatile substances, further fueling their adoption in industries that require robust packaging solutions.Key Takeaways: Carbon Steel IBC Market• The center discharge segment is expected to hold a 57% share in 2025, favored for carbon steel IBCs due to its higher efficiency in discharging and ease of handling.• The 150-350 gallons segment is projected to capture a 29% share in 2025.• The U.S. market is anticipated to account for a 24.2% share in 2025.• The Chinese market is forecasted to experience a CAGR of 8.1% during the study period.Transform Your Strategy—Discover Breakthrough Opportunities with Our Packaging Formats Market Deep-Dive.Expansion in the Chemical and Petrochemical IndustryThe chemical and petrochemical sectors are key contributors to the demand for carbon steel IBCs. The growing global trade of industrial chemicals, solvents, and specialty chemicals necessitates reliable and reusable storage solutions that can withstand high-pressure conditions and aggressive chemical reactions.The increasing focus on sustainable packaging and safety compliance in chemical transportation is expected to drive the market growth, as carbon steel IBCs provide better containment for hazardous materials than conventional alternatives.Food and Beverage Industry Driving Market GrowthThe food and beverage industry is another prominent end-user of carbon steel IBCs. The rising demand for bulk liquid storage solutions, particularly for edible oils, syrups, and food-grade chemicals, is influencing the market.Carbon steel IBCs are favored for their hygienic design, corrosion resistance (with proper coatings), and ability to maintain product integrity. As global food supply chains become more complex, the need for efficient and scalable storage solutions continues to expand, further accelerating market growth.Competitive LandscapeThe market is highly competitive, with key players investing in innovation, strategic collaborations, and expansion to gain a competitive edge. Some major companies operating in the market include:• Thielmann US LLC• Precision IBC, Inc.• Automationstechnik GmbH• Sharpsville Container Corporation• Hoover Ferguson Group• Snyder Industries Inc.• Custom Metalcraft Inc.• Metano IBC Services Inc.• Hawman Container Services• Syspal LtdGet the Complete Story—Read More About Our Latest Report!Carbon Steel IBC Market: SegmentationThe market has been studied based on segments, including discharge type, capacity, end use, and region.By Discharge Type:In terms of discharge type, the market is bifurcated into side discharge and center discharge.By Capacity:With respect to capacity, the market is divided into up to 150 gallons, 150 – 350 gallons, 350 – 500 gallons, and above 500 gallons.By End Use:On the basis of end use, the market is divided into industrial chemicals, petroleum & lubricants, paints, inks & dyes, food & beverages, water disposal/recycling & silage, and others.By Region:From the regional standpoint, the market is segregated into Latin America, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, North America, and Europe.Explore FMI’s Related Ongoing Coverage in the Packaging Domain:The global eyewear packaging market is estimated to account for USD 252.4 million in 2024. 