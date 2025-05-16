Joanne Shaw Taylor Announces Fall 2025 U.S. Tour In Support of New Album Black & Gold
Tickets on sale now. Supporting her upcoming album Black & Gold, out June 6 via Journeyman Records.NASHVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- British blues-rock star Joanne Shaw Taylor has announced a brand-new run of U.S. tour dates for Fall 2025, to follow the release of her upcoming album Black & Gold, out June 6th via Journeyman Records. Black & Gold is available for pre-order. The new dates begin October 17th in Bonita Springs, FL and continue through November, bringing Joanne’s dynamic live show to cities across the East Coast and concluding in Wichita, KS.
Tickets went on sale to the public today at 10 am local time. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.joanneshawtaylor.com/tour.
The announcement comes on the heels of Joanne’s latest single “Summer Love,” a breezy, handclap-laced standout that captures the feel-good spirit of fleeting romance. “I specifically had it in my mind that I wanted to write a summer pop single for this album,” Joanne shares. “It’s just something I’ve always loved—driving around Michigan, now Tennessee in summer and having that one song you love to hear on the radio that years later triggers happy memories. I hope this could be that song for someone out there.”
“Summer Love” is the latest in a string of releases teasing Joanne’s forthcoming album Black & Gold, following the emotionally raw “Look What I’ve Become,” the high-octane “Hell Of A Good Time,” and the introspective “Grayer Shade of Blue” and “I Gotta Stop Letting You Let Me Down.” Each single showcases a different facet of Joanne’s evolving sound, bridging raw blues- rock roots with vibrant pop edges and cinematic textures.
Produced by Kevin Shirley (Black Crowes, Journey, Aerosmith), Black & Gold marks Joanne’s most expansive work to date—featuring original songs alongside a shimmering cover of Sam Sparro’s “Black & Gold” and the stirring ballad “Who’s Gonna Love Me Now?” The album reflects her continued evolution as a songwriter, guitarist, and vocalist.
Joanne recently wrapped a successful U.S. Spring Tour and is now preparing for a packed summer of headline shows and festival appearances across North America and Europe, including sets at Pori Jazz Festival, Festival Des Guitares du Monde, Blues From The Top, and more. Known for her fiery musicianship and commanding stage presence, Joanne continues to captivate live audiences with a mix of fan favorites and new material from Black & Gold.
2025 Summer Tour Dates & Festivals
May 30 – Quebec, CA – Festival Des Guitares du Monde
June 13 – Henderson, KY – WC Handy Festival
June 28 – Winter Park, CO – Blues From The Top
July 12 – Salamanca, Spain – Festival Blues Béjar
July 17 – Pori, FI – Pori Jazz Festival
July 18 – Kent, UK – Maid Of Stone Festival
August 5 – Ridgefield, CT – Ridgefield Playhouse (rescheduled)
August 6 – Riverhead, NY – The Suffolk
August 8 – Salisbury, MA – Blue Ocean Music Hall
August 9 – Holyoke, MA – De La Luz Soundstage
August 10 – North Truro, MA – Payomet Performing Arts Center
August 12 – Arden, DE – Arden Concert Gild
August 14 – Newton, NJ – The Newton Theatre
August 15 – Bethlehem, PA – Summer Series Festival
August 16 – Norwich, NY – Chenango Blues Festival
2025 Fall U.S. Tour
October 17 – Bonita Springs, FL – Arts Bonita Performing Arts Center
October 18 – Clearwater, FL – Bilheimer Capitol Theatre
October 21 – Asheville, NC - Diana Wortham Theatre
October 22 – Raleigh, NC – Fletcher Opera Theater
October 24 – Wilmington, NC – Kenan Auditorium
October 25 – Savannah, GA – District Live
October 27 – Atlanta, GA – Variety Playhouse
October 28 – Hopewell, VA – The Beacon Theatre
October 31 – Old Saybrook, CT – The Kate
November 1 – Nashua, NH – Nashua Center for the Arts
November 4 – Cleveland, OH – TempleLive @ Cleveland Masonic
November 7 – West Bend, WI – The Bend Theater
November 8 – Viroqua, WI – Historic Temple Theatre
November 9 – Minneapolis, MN – The Parkway Theater
November 11 – Madison, WI – Atwood Music Hall
November 13 – Bloomington, IL – The Castle Theatre
November 14 – St. Louis – Delmar Hall
November 16 – Wichita, KS – The Cotillion
Black & Gold by Joanne Shaw Taylor
1. Hold Of My Heart
2. All The Things I Said
3. Black & Gold
4. Who’s Gonna Love Me Now?
5. I Gotta Stop Letting You Let Me Down
6. Summer Love
7. Grayer Shade Of Blue
8. Hell Of A Good Time
9. Look What I’ve Become
10. What Are You Gonna Do Now?
For more information on Joanne Shaw Taylor, please contact Jon Bleicher at Prospect PR [jon@prospectpr.com, 973.330.1711]
