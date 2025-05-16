DOH CLOSES A MAUI L&L FOR A COCKROACH INFESTATION

Posted on May 15, 2025 in Newsroom

KAHULUI, Hawaiʻi — The Hawai‘i Department of Health (DOH) Maui Food Safety Branch issued a red “closed” placard and immediately closed a Maui location of L&L Hawaiian Barbecue owned and operated by Maui L & L Food Inc. The restaurant is in the Maui Marketplace Food Court at 270 Dairy Road, Unit 170, in Kahului. The red placard was issued for a cockroach infestation during a routine follow-up inspection conducted on May 14, 2025.

A routine inspection was conducted on May 12, 2025, and a yellow “conditional” placard was posted due to the presence of cockroaches. The establishment was instructed to have professional pest control treatment completed before the follow-up inspection. A greater number of cockroaches were observed during the follow-up inspection including roaches that were laying egg cases within the walk-in refrigerator and freezer door seals. It was determined that it was an active, breeding roach population, which posed an imminent health hazard and the establishment was shut down.

The establishment must meet the following requirements prior to DOH scheduling a follow-up inspection:

Contact a professional pest control company and establish a pest treatment and monitoring plan to fully eradicate the active cockroach population;

Seal and repair all cracks and crevices along the kitchen floor and walls; and,

Prepare procedures that demonstrate control over pest prevention and control.

The establishment is required to provide an update and timeline for completion of the listed requirements by May 16, 2025.

The DOH Food Safety Branch protects and promotes the health of Hawai‘i residents and visitors through education of food industry workers and regulation of food establishments statewide. The branch conducts routine health inspections of food establishments where food products are prepared, manufactured, distributed or sold.

The branch also investigates sources of foodborne illnesses and potential adulteration. It is also responsible for mitigating the effects of these incidents to prevent any future occurrences. The DOH food safety specialists strive to work with business owners, food service workers and the food industry to ensure safe food preparation and employee hygiene practices.

For more information on the department’s placarding program go to http://health.hawaii.gov/san/. For more information about current establishment inspections, click here.

# # #