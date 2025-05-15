Political Climate, Trump's Election Behind Surge in Law School Applications

(Subscription required) More than half of the pre-law students surveyed this February said the current political climate impacted their decision to apply to law school.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.