Governor Stein Shares Recommendations on Proposed FEMA Reforms

Governor Josh Stein this week shared his recommendations on key reforms at the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to improve federal disaster response. Governor Stein provided his input to the President’s FEMA Review Council in a letter in response to the Department of Homeland Security’s request for public input.

“Nobody wants disaster to strike their state, but we know that simply hoping for the best is not a viable strategy. We must take steps to make disasters less deadly and less costly while also being ready to support survivors when storms hit,” said Governor Stein. “North Carolina remains committed to working in good faith with the federal government and this Council on ways to improve federal disaster support, and we encourage the Council to keep the needs of our people at the forefront. Let’s improve FEMA, not abolish it.”

Governor Stein proposed the following four specific reforms:

Offer fast, flexible funding. “The federal funds that arrive in communities after a disaster are a lifeline for people and governments, but it is no secret that these funds often move too slowly and with too much red tape,” said Governor Stein. Stein proposed that FEMA disburse block grants, with states submitting pre-approved action plans to FEMA before disaster strikes so that they remain accountable. Make permanent repairs immediately eligible for FEMA Funding. Governor Stein pointed out that currently, FEMA funds can only be used to rebuild structures to temporary or pre-storm condition. Directing those funds toward permanent repairs would save taxpayer dollars and make structures stronger and more resilient. Move away from reimbursement programs to better support local governments. Current reimbursable programs require cash-strapped local governments to put up funding or seek funding from the state to complete a project that is then subject to FEMA reimbursement. FEMA should shift to monitoring and compliance rather than gradually approving projects one-by-one in order to get money to local governments faster. Streamline the process for survivors. Disaster survivors currently have to fill out a variety of convoluted forms in order to apply for help. A common application that is sent to all relevant federal agencies would reduce the burden on survivors and help agencies coordinate with each other.

Governor Stein also urged the FEMA Review Council to maintain federal involvement in disaster preparedness and recovery, particularly through supporting resilience efforts in communities that are vulnerable to disasters. FEMA recently cancelled the Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities (BRIC) program that was funding disaster preparedness construction in North Carolina, and Governor Stein suggested that while the program can be improved, it should not be permanently cancelled.

Resilience efforts save lives and money. A recent U.S. Chamber of Commerce report found that every $1 spent on resilience and disaster preparedness saves $13 in economic impact, damage, and clean-up costs.

