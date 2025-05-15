One Year After Passing Major Housing Legislation, Governor Hochul Announces an Estimated 350,000 Homes Have Been Built, Preserved or Unlocked Since Taking Office

This announcement builds on Governor Hochul’s $25 billion housing plan, which is ahead of schedule with over 60,000 affordable homes built or preserved toward the 100,000 goal. Additionally, the Governor unveiled a new online dashboard for the public to track the progress on housing goals. To further her commitment to housing, the FY26 State Budget includes $1.5 billion in new funding for housing statewide and $750 million for Pro-Housing Communities to build more housing locally.

$25 Billion Housing Plan Hits Over 60,000 Affordable Homes Ahead of Schedule

Pro-Housing Communities Certifies 300 Municipalities

More than 300 municipalities across the State have become certified under Governor Hochul's Pro-Housing Communities Program, which allows cities, towns and villages to access up to $750 million in discretionary funding to help unlock more housing. To further support localities that are doing their part to address the housing crisis, Governor Hochul is creating a $100 million Pro-Housing Supply fund for certified Pro-Housing Communities to assist with critical infrastructure projects necessary to create new housing, such as sewer and water infrastructure upgrades.

Additionally, to help ensure more localities that want to promote housing growth have the ability to do so, Governor Hochul will provide $5.25 million in new grant funding to offer technical assistance to communities seeking to foster housing growth and associated municipal development.