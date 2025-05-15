Five Ways Berkeley Lab’s NERSC is Revolutionizing Scientific Research

The future of scientific research is one of collaboration and integration, utilizing the power of team science and technology to accelerate the pace of innovation. Building on the pioneering Superfacility model, seamlessly connecting experimental facilities, supercomputers, and data resources, NERSC is facilitating an integrated research infrastructure that’s greater than the sum of its parts. This approach has enabled real-time analysis of experiments at scientific facilities around the world, accelerating the pace of discovery across disciplines.

NERSC continues to upgrade its systems and capabilities. The NERSC-10 project will deliver a next-generation supercomputer by 2027, which will be critical for enabling new and interconnected modes of scientific discovery. NERSC remains at the forefront of scientific computing, helping researchers tackle our biggest challenges, from energy research to understanding the fundamental nature of our universe.

Further reading:

NERSC: 50 Years of Scientific Computing

NERSC@50 Seminar: Stephen Bailey – Making a 3D Map of the Universe at NERSC with DESI

###

Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory (Berkeley Lab) is committed to groundbreaking research focused on discovery science and solutions for abundant and reliable energy supplies. The lab’s expertise spans materials, chemistry, physics, biology, earth and environmental science, mathematics, and computing. Researchers from around the world rely on the lab’s world-class scientific facilities for their own pioneering research. Founded in 1931 on the belief that the biggest problems are best addressed by teams, Berkeley Lab and its scientists have been recognized with 16 Nobel Prizes. Berkeley Lab is a multiprogram national laboratory managed by the University of California for the U.S. Department of Energy’s Office of Science.

DOE’s Office of Science is the single largest supporter of basic research in the physical sciences in the United States, and is working to address some of the most pressing challenges of our time. For more information, please visit energy.gov/science.