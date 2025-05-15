Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,263 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,530 in the last 365 days.

Governor Josh Stein Signs HB 74

NORTH CAROLINA, May 15 - Today Governor Josh Stein signed House Budget Technical Corrections (HB 74) into law. 

“This bill makes helpful technical changes to give farmers in western North Carolina more time to apply for crop loss grants,” said Governor Josh Stein. “However, I continue to have concerns about the legislature’s unconstitutional attempt to control the State Highway Patrol. Public safety is a clear function of the executive branch and the Governor, and I will continue to do everything in my power to keep North Carolinians safe.”

Click here to view the bill. 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Governor Josh Stein Signs HB 74

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more