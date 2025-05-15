Business Solutions Marketing Launches Google Business Optimization Pro to Supercharge Local SEO and Drive Foot Traffic

BSMG Logo Google Business Optimization Five

MECHANICSBURG, PA, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Business Solutions Marketing Group today announced the launch of Google Business Optimization Pro, a comprehensive local SEO service designed to help businesses dominate “near me” searches, increase in-store visits, and boost online-to-offline conversions.

With U.S. consumers conducting 800 million “near me” searches per month and 46 percent of all Google queries carrying local intent, visibility in local search results has never been more critical. Google Business Optimization Pro combines expert consulting, AI-driven review management, and real-time analytics to secure top rankings in Google’s Maps 3-Pack and drive free organic leads.

“Today’s shoppers expect immediate, relevant results when they search for products and services near them,” said Linda Donnelly, CEO of Business Solutions Marketing Group. “Our new service ensures businesses not only appear at the moment of intent but convert those searches into real-world visits and sales.”

Key features of Google Business Optimization Pro include:

Dedicated Marketing Consulting: One-on-one strategy sessions and monthly performance reviews with a local SEO expert.



Rapid GBP Optimization: Full Google Business Profile enhancement within days, targeting high-value keywords like “best dentist near me” or “plumber in [Your City].”



AI-Powered Review Management: Automated review requests via SMS, email, and QR code, plus AI-generated response templates to build a high-quality review portfolio.



Optimized Citations & Posts: Consistent NAP across directories, regular SEO-rich Google Posts, and seamless image uploads to keep profiles fresh.



Proactive Q&A & Heatmap Alerts: Seeding and answering customer questions on GBP and delivering visual heatmap ranking reports with real-time alerts.



Studies show 76 percent of “near me” searches lead to an in-store visit within 24 hours, and local queries convert at 80 percent—more than ten times higher than non-local searches. Business Solutions Marketing Group’s new offering is backed by a money-back guarantee and U.S.-based support, ensuring measurable ROI and risk-free adoption.

To celebrate the launch, Business Solutions Marketing Group is offering a complimentary heatmap ranking report for a limited time. Businesses can sign up at no cost and pay only when they see results.

About Business Solutions Marketing Group

Business Solutions Marketing Group is a full-service digital marketing agency specializing in local SEO, PPC, social media, and web design. With a team of seasoned experts and cutting-edge AI technology, we deliver measurable growth and a competitive edge for small and mid-market businesses nationwide.

Google Business Optimization Pro

