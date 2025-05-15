SUPERSTARS NICKELBACK, CODY JOHNSON AND JASON ALDEAN ANNOUNCED AS HEADLINERS FOR THE 2025 HONDO RODEO FEST

The Hondo Rodeo Fest 2025 Lineup Announced

Event to also feature country music’s biggest rising stars including Treaty Oak Revival, Jon Pardi and Riley Green, NOV 7-9TH AT CHASE FIELD IN PHOENIX, AZ

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Hondo Rodeo Fest today unveiled its star-studded 2025 lineup for its return to Chase Field, home of the Arizona Diamondbacks, in Phoenix, AZ on November 7-9th. This year’s headliners include some of the biggest artists in rock and country music today, including Nickelback, Cody Johnson and Jason Aldean , in addition to Treaty Oak Revival, Jon Pardi and Riley Green.The Hondo Rodeo Fest launched in November of 2024 with a new three-day rodeo competition and nightly, full two-hour country music concert with top music acts. The Hondo Rodeo’s invite-only format featured world champion cowboys and cowgirls across eight categories, all competing for a $1 million prize purse. Adding to the unmatched intensity and star power to the arena, were Cord McCoy’s world-renowned roster of bucking bulls. During the day, fans could also experience a free Western culture fan festival with more music, food, shopping and innovative brand activations.Approaching 2025 was no different, as The Hondo Rodeo Fest announced an incredible three night line-up.Friday, November 7th - Nickelback & Treaty Oak RevivalThe Hondo Rodeo Fest Round 1 kicks off on Friday, November 7th with Nickelback, one of the most commercially successful rock bands of all time. Joining Nickelback is Treaty Oak Revival, whose Texas Red Dirt country and southern rock style has taken the Country music industry by storm.Saturday, November 8th - Cody Johnson & Jon PardiOn Saturday, November 8th, The Hondo Rodeo Fest Round 2 features headliner Cody Johnson who has had one of the biggest years of his career, from number-one singles, to sold out shows, to his album ‘Leather’ winning Album of the Year at the 2024 CMA Awards. Opening for Johnson is chart-topping artist Jon Pardi, who recently released his seventh studio album, 'Honkytonk Hollywood’. Known for his classic country sound, Pardi’s new single “Friday Night Heartbreaker” holds Top 25 with a track record of six No. 1 singles on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart.Sunday, November 9th - Jason Aldean & Riley GreenClosing The Hondo Rodeo Fest Round 3 is country superstar Jason Aldean. With 29 number one singles, 20 billion streams, and more than 20 million albums sold, Grammy-nominated, Multi-Platinum entertainer Jason Aldean is the current reigning ACM Artist of the Decade. The incredible evening opens with Multi-Platinum and CMA and ACM award winner Riley Green who is currently on an incredible hot streak after recently winning 3 ACM Awards and kicking off the US leg of his Damn Country Music Tour.“We are excited to bring the world's best rodeo athletes and country music stars back to the home of The Hondo Rodeo Fest, Phoenix Arizona! Mark your calendars and plan to bring the whole family,” commented James Trawick, CEO of The Hondo Rodeo Fest.Pre-sale tickets for fans of the artists will be available on Tuesday, June 3rd at 12 pm MT. General on-sale begins on Thursday, June 5th at 12 pm MT.Early ticket buyers will receive the best pricing at 25% off through Sunday, June 8th.Tickets include access to both the rodeo and the concert. Limited field passes are also available to add to your ticket purchase for front-of-stage floor access to the concert, following the conclusion of the rodeo.For more information, and to sign up for sales alerts, visit https://thehondorodeofest.com/ ABOUT THE HONDO RODEO FESTThe Hondo Rodeo Fest is a three-day premium rodeo competition, country music concert series and Western Culture Fan Festival. For more information, visit https://thehondorodeofest.com/

