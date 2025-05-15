Premier’s, ministers’, parliamentary secretary’s statements on Moose Hide Campaign Day

CANADA, May 15 - Premier David Eby has issued the following statement on Moose Hide Campaign Day:

“Today, the call to end violence against women and children is being heard throughout the country.

“Moose Hide Campaign Day brings together hundreds of thousands of people to fast, participate in walks and events, and pin small squares of moose hide to their lapels to show their commitment to condemning violence against women, children, Two-Spirit and gender-diverse people.

“More than a decade ago, the Moose Hide Campaign started in B.C. as an Indigenous-led grassroots effort to engage men and boys in ending violence against women and children. It has since grown to a nationwide movement and has been a powerful force for positive change.

“Our government is proud to support the campaign as part of our ongoing work to end gender-based violence and work toward true and lasting reconciliation with Indigenous people. This work includes partnering with Indigenous people to increase safety and supports for survivors, uplift Indigenous-led approaches and break the cycle of violence through prevention, healing and accountability. Together, we have made significant progress, but we need to do more.

“Violence against women and children remains a persistent yet preventable problem throughout the country, and Indigenous women continue to experience violence at a higher rate than non-Indigenous women. We all have a responsibility to take a stand against violence and help create safe homes, workplaces and communities.

“Today, I will wear my moose hide pin and reflect on what further actions I can take as a father, as a husband and as premier, to make British Columbia a place where everyone feels safe and supported. I encourage everyone to do the same. Together, we can end the cycle of violence and create a brighter future for all.”

Garry Begg, Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General, said:

“Moose Hide Campaign Day is an opportunity for us to come together and work toward meaningful and impactful change for women, children, Two-Spirit and gender-diverse people. Our government is committed to supporting Indigenous-led approaches and healing for survivors and their families and will continue to work to address the underlying causes of gender-based violence.”

Christine Boyle, Minister of Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation, said:

“Everyone deserves to feel safe in their community. On Moose Hide Campaign Day, we stand together against violence guided by Indigenous tradition, ceremony and leadership. I am proud to wear my moose hide pin and support this essential work.”

Jennifer Blatherwick, parliamentary secretary for gender equity, said:

“Indigenous women and girls are more likely to be murdered, assaulted or go missing than any other women in the country. It’s crucial that we persist in tackling the underlying issues of violence, such as colonialism, racism and misogyny. We will also continue to support Indigenous self-determination, safety planning and healing through Indigenous-led initiatives that promote capacity building, and culturally safe approaches and solutions to address gender-based violence.”