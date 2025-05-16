Officer Next Door vs. Firefighter Next Door: Friendly Rivalry Lights Up Vegas for Charity

Officer Next Door vs. Firefighter Next Door George Maloof Police vs Fire Charity Football Game Next Door Programs

First Responders Unite to Raise Nearly $200,000 at Annual George Maloof Police vs. Fire Football Game

This event is about more than football. It’s about camaraderie, service, and giving back to the community we love.” — Maria Hickman, Program Specialist for Officer Next Door

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a powerful show of unity, the Officer Next Door (OND) and Firefighter Next Door (FFND) programs joined other co-sponsors at the annual George Maloof Police vs. Fire Charity Tackle Football Game on May 10, 2025, at Bishop Gorman High School Stadium in Las Vegas. The event drew thousands of fans, raised nearly $200,000 for local charities, and reignited a storied tradition of friendly rivalry between the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department and local firefighters.Part of Next Door Programs — the nation’s largest home buying program — Officer Next Door and Firefighter Next Door provide housing grants, down payment assistance, and exclusive benefits to law enforcement, firefighters, and other public servants across the U.S. More information is available at NextDoorPrograms.us, NurseNextDoorProgram.us, and TeacherNextDoor.us.Originally played from 1974 to 1983, the charity game was revived in 2022 and has since become an annual May tradition that blends athletic competition with deep community engagement. With free general admission, the game creates an open, family-friendly atmosphere that includes tailgating, food trucks, merchandise sales, raffles, and a VIP experience.Proceeds from the 2025 game benefited multiple local charities, including the Law Enforcement Assistance Fund (LEAF), the Children’s Heart Foundation, and the Firefighters of Southern Nevada Burn Foundation.“This event is about more than football,” said Maria Hickman, Program Specialist for Officer Next Door and Firefighter Next Door. “It’s about camaraderie, service, and giving back to the community we love. We’re proud to support our heroes on and off the field.”The police team emerged victorious this year with a final score of 14-3, giving them a 3-1 lead since the revival of the series. But win or lose, the heart of the event lies in its cause.“This is what Next Door Programs is all about,” said Steve Parks, National Director of Next Door Programs. “We help those who serve others — not just with housing, but with meaningful support that reaches into their lives and their communities. This game captures that mission perfectly.”As the rivalry grows each year, so does the impact. Officer Next Door and Firefighter Next Door remain committed to honoring and supporting America’s first responders — on the gridiron and beyond.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.