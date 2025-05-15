Commercial Seaweed Market to Hit USD 15.40 Billion by 2035, Driven by Expanding Applications Across Food and Agriculture

Commercial Seaweed Market

Rising consumer awareness of sustainable and plant-based products is fueling the expansion of the Commercial Seaweed Market globally.

With soaring demand for sustainable food and bio-based products, the commercial seaweed market is riding the wave of innovation—turning ocean greens into global gold.” — Nandini Roy Chaudhari

NEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global commercial seaweed market is poised for steady expansion, with an estimated valuation of USD 12.03 billion in 2025 and projected to reach USD 15.40 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 2.5% during the forecast period. This growth is fueled by the increasing demand for seaweed-based products across diverse sectors, including food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, agriculture, personal care, and animal feed.The market’s upward trajectory is largely driven by seaweed’s high nutritional value and associated health benefits, as well as its growing usage in the production of hydrocolloids such as alginate, carrageenan, and agar. As industries seek sustainable and functional ingredients, seaweed is gaining traction for its natural, eco-friendly profile and wide-ranging utility.See What’s Inside – Access Your Sample Report Today: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-17000 Brown and Red Seaweed in High Demand for Industrial ApplicationsAmong the various types of seaweed, red and brown seaweed are witnessing high demand, especially for industrial applications. Red seaweed is widely used in producing carrageenan and agar, while brown seaweed is valued for its alginate content. These seaweed-based hydrocolloids are crucial functional ingredients used as thickeners, stabilizers, and emulsifiers in food and beverage formulations.The business outlook for seaweed-based hydrocolloids remains positive due to rising clean label trends and the need for plant-based alternatives in food manufacturing. In addition, seaweed used in animal feed is gaining traction for its prebiotic and antimicrobial properties, promoting healthier livestock without synthetic additives.Rising Use of Seaweed in Cosmetics, Bioplastics, and Organic FarmingThe commercial seaweed market is expanding rapidly into non-food sectors. In the cosmetics industry, seaweed is prized for its anti-aging, moisturizing, and detoxifying properties. Leading beauty brands are incorporating seaweed extracts into serums, lotions, and facial masks to appeal to consumers looking for natural skincare solutions.Furthermore, seaweed-based bioplastics are creating new opportunities within the ocean-based plant economy. These biodegradable materials offer an eco-friendly alternative to traditional petroleum-based plastics, addressing critical environmental concerns such as plastic pollution.In agriculture, seaweed-derived products such as seaweed-based fertilizers are used to enhance soil fertility, improve crop yield, and support organic farming practices. These products are especially in demand as farmers shift toward regenerative agriculture to combat the effects of climate change and soil degradation.Climate Change and Technological Innovation Influencing Market DynamicsThe seaweed industry is also being shaped by climate change and its impact on ocean ecosystems. As rising temperatures and ocean acidification affect marine biodiversity, there is increased urgency to adopt sustainable aquaculture trends and innovative seaweed farming technologies.To address these challenges, stakeholders are investing in research and development to improve the seaweed value chain, from seedling production and ocean farming to processing and global distribution. Comparison of seaweed farming technologies by country reveals significant investment in vertical farming systems, automated harvesting, and sensor-based monitoring tools.Regulatory Support and Investment Bolstering Market ExpansionThe regulatory landscape for seaweed exports is evolving rapidly, with several countries streamlining export policies and providing incentives for sustainable aquaculture. Public and private sector investments are also increasing, with a focus on building resilient supply chains and exploring marine algae's commercial potential in new product categories.Stakeholders across the globe are recognizing the potential of commercial seaweed in pharmaceuticals and nutraceuticals, with clinical research exploring its antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, and antimicrobial properties. These developments are expected to open new revenue streams for producers and processors alike.Gain Full Market Perspective – Get the Full Report Today: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/commercial-seaweed-market Competitive Analysis:The commercial seaweed market is moderately consolidated, with key players focusing on expansion, mergers, and sustainability strategies.Major Players Include:• Cargill, Inc.• Acadian Seaplants Limited• Algaia• Mara Seaweed• CP Kelco• DuPont de Nemours, Inc.• Ocean Harvest TechnologyThese players are investing in advanced processing, global partnerships, and eco-certifications to meet rising demand and regulatory standards.Country-wise Market Analysis (2025–2035):• United States (CAGR: 2.7%)Robust demand for seaweed in organic farming, natural cosmetics, and functional foods is driving growth.• United Kingdom (CAGR: 2.5%)Seaweed is gaining traction in sustainable nutrition and plant-based diets, alongside growing startup investments.• France (CAGR: 2.4%)Pharmaceutical and food sectors are increasingly incorporating seaweed for its bioactive properties.• Germany (CAGR: 2.6%)Emphasis on organic agriculture and clean-label ingredients is spurring market development.• Italy (CAGR: 2.3%)Seaweed’s role in artisanal cosmetics and gourmet culinary trends is boosting market interest.• South Korea (CAGR: 2.6%)Traditional consumption of seaweed is coupled with rising applications in health supplements.• Japan (CAGR: 2.4%)The mature market sees steady growth in functional foods and cosmeceuticals.• China (CAGR: 3.0%)The largest market globally, driven by expansive cultivation, government support, and exports.• Australia (CAGR: 2.2%)Seaweed is being explored for its potential in reef restoration, agriculture, and vegan markets.• New Zealand (CAGR: 2.1%)Focused on native seaweed varieties and exports in nutraceutical and wellness industries.Explore Seaweed and Algae Industry Analysis: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/industry-analysis/seaweed-and-algae Commercial Seaweed Market SegmentationBy Product Type:The segmentation is into Red Seaweed, Green Seaweed, Brown Seaweed, and Other Types.By Form:The segmentation is into Leaf, Powdered, Flakes, and Liquid.By Application:The segmentation is into Agricultural fertilizers, Animal Feed Additives, Human Consumption, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics and Personal Care, Biofuels, Bioplastics, Textiles, Wastewater Treatment, Hydrocolloids, and Other Applications.By Region:The segmentation is into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South Asia & Pacific, East Asia, Central Asia, Balkan and Baltic Countries, Russia and Belarus, and the Middle East and Africa.Explore FMI’s related ongoing Coverage in Food and Beverage Domain:Seaweeds Market: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/seaweeds-market Seaweed Hydrocolloid Market: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/seaweed-hydrocolloid-market Seaweed-based Feed Market: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/seaweed-based-feed-market Seaweed Protein Market: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/seaweed-protein-market Edible Seaweed Market: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/edible-seaweed-market About Future Market Insights (FMI)Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.Contact Us:Future Market Insights Inc.Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USAT: +1-347-918-3531Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.