Durian Fruit Market Size Expected to Hit US$ 41.9 Billion by 2035, exhibiting 7.3% CAGR: Fact.MR Analysis

Durian Exporters Tap Cold Chain Innovation to Meet Global Demand Boom

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global durian fruit market will grow from USD 20.7 billion in 2025. Demand for durian fruit is set to reach USD 41.9 billion by 2035. Rising demand for exotic tropical fruits is driving the demand. Besides this, Western consumers now seek premium, flavorful fruits with health benefits. As a result, demand remains strong as durian is filled with fiber, antioxidants, and vitamin C in every bite. Asian cuisine’s popularity is pushing durian into new global kitchens. Cold chain innovation encourages exporters to maintain freshness at long distances. As a result, advanced packaging tackles spoilage and odor during transit.Thailand, Malaysia, and Vietnam work towards upgrading farms and post-harvest facilities. Companies in these countries invest in blockchain, automation, and quality certifications. Companies take such initiatives to meet rising demand in China, Japan, and the U.S. Supermarkets, hypermarkets, and online platforms carry more durian products. Based on the analysis, Frozen pulp and paste dominate sales due to convenience and shelf life. Consumers also enjoy durian snacks, desserts, and ready-to-eat formats. “Durian is now a global superfruit,” says a Fact.MR analyst. “It’s evolving fast with tech, taste, and export strategy.”For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report:Growth Drivers Fueling Market ExpansionThe demand for durian fruit is rising with multiple macro and microeconomic drivers. A key factor is the rising preference for tropical and exotic fruits among consumers in North America and Europe. Durian is also known for its strong flavor and dense nutrient profile. As a result, it appeals to health-conscious buyers seeking vitamin-rich alternatives.In addition to this, the influence of global culinary trends, particularly the rise of Asian fusion cuisines, has introduced durian to a wider populace. Digital retail expansion and improved cold chain logistics also lead durian exporters to deliver high-quality fruit globally. As a result, it overcomes perishability challenges and expanding their consumer base.Regional InsightsChina remains the largest and fastest-growing durian market. The market in China is projected to expand at 8.1% CAGR through 2035. Research also shows that the demand is driven by rising disposable income, urbanization, and the cultural integration of durian in food products. In the U.S., increasing popularity of Asian foods and health-focused consumers support a 6.2% CAGR. In contrast, South Korea and Japan embrace premium durian desserts and snacks, with growth rates of 6.8% and 6.5%, respectively. Also, Europe, the U.K., France, and Germany show steady growth with multicultural influences and expanding ethnic retail sectors.Key Takeaways from the Market StudyDurian market to reach USD 41.9 billion by 2035.CAGR for durian fruit market is projected to reach at 7.3% during the forecast period.Frozen pulp & paste hold a 62.3% market share in 2025.Supermarkets & hypermarkets lead with 48.9% share in 2025.China grows fastest at 8.1% CAGR during the forecast period.S. durian market is likely to rise at 6.2% CAGR.Survey Insights and Stakeholder PrioritiesA Fact.MR survey shows global priorities are clearly defined. Nearly, 82% demand global certifications for premium market access. 76% stress cold chain modernization to reduce spoilage risks. Product variety wins new users and expands buyer interest. Asian growers praise government support and high-yield durian varieties. In addition to this, European buyers seek healthy and odor-controlled options. North America focuses on online retail and influencer marketing.Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:Companies Targeting Global Taste BudsCharoen Pokphand Group leads with massive orchards and cold chain control. The company supplies Monthong durian across China through direct partnerships. Besides this, Hernan Corporation dominates Musang King with halal certification and traceability. Also, Sunshine International works towards year-round availability using climate storage. Another player, Thai Agri Foods exports paste and flavored durian items. Top Fruits Sdn Bhd targets Japan and Korea with strict compliance.There is a contrast in the strategic approach taken by established players and smaller firms. While the focus of established players is on expansion, smaller firms explore ready-to-eat durian for health-conscious urbanites. According to the Fact.MR analysis, over 80% of firms invest in green logistics and packaging. These durian fruit exporters aim to reduce waste and boost export performance worldwide.Segmental InsightsFrozen pulp and paste dominate with a 62.3% share in 2025 by product type. Consumers prefer is rising with increased convenience to consume, extended shelf life, and versatility in recipes. In contrast, the whole fruits still hold demand in Southeast Asia but remain niche in export markets. The demand is rising due to perishability and odor concerns.Supermarkets and hypermarkets hold the majority at 48.9% with better cold storage infrastructure by distribution channel. 