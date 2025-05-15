Western Cape Infrastructure on Maalgate Bridge Project progress

Good progress is being made on the Maalgate Bridge Project outside George in the Southern Cape. This R57 million project saw the replacement contractor appointed in June 2024 and the current anticipated completion date is towards the end of August 2025. The specific objective of the project is to widen the existing narrow bridge over the Maalgate River on the downstream side.

“The project faced a number of challenges which included the initial contractor being terminated due to contractual issues”, said Jandré Bakker, acting Director of Operational Support at the Western Cape Department of Infrastructure. “We are, however, pleased to announce that since the appointment of the replacement contractor, matters have been progressing well, and we remain optimistic that the project will be completed according to the agreed programme. The existing Bridge No. 2221 is located at km 15.1 on Trunk Road 2 Section 9 (TR2/9), better known as the R102 airport road near George in the Garden Route District Municipality, is a vital alternative route between Mossel Bay and George”, Bakker added.

Provincial Minister visits site

Provincial Minister of Infrastructure, Mr Tertuis Simmers, recently visited the site as part of his oversight responsibilities during the Premier’s Cycle Tour. “I am pleased with the progress since the appointment of the replacement contractor”, said Minister Simmers. “The replacement contractor was given the task to create 5800 person days’ work, and they have already achieved 8968. Of the targeted 50 work opportunities, this translated to 62 already achieved. Of the target of R8,445,053.70 to be spent on targeted enterprises, R3,096,178.45 has already been achieved.”

“I was recently updated on the technical details of the project. The bridge is an at-grade structure which functions to span the Maalgate River below, which flows in a north-south direction. The existing bridge is a three-span reinforced concrete arch bridge with spandrel walls. The arches are filled with crushed-stone (rock fill), road layer works and an asphalt surfacing on top. The widening of the bridge was designed to match the aesthetics of the original bridge, which was constructed in 1938,” Minister Simmers added.

Road closure

Road users are informed of a full road closure that will be in effect on Saturday, 24 May from 08:00 to 18:00. During this period no thoroughfare will be allowed.

Thanking the team and road users

“I wish to thank my team under the expert guidance of the Contract Coordinator, Naasier Sambo, for getting this project back on track after a challenging time. I further wish to thank road users for their patience during the construction process.”

