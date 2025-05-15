Artificial Urinary Sphincter Market Set for Significant Growth to Reach USD 760.5 Million by 2033 a CAGR of 5.2% | FMI

Artificial Urinary Sphincter Market

Rising urinary incontinence cases and aging population to drive artificial urinary sphincter market growth through 2033

Artificial Urinary Sphincter Market set for robust growth with rising demand through 2033 – New Forecast Reveals Key Trends and Opportunities” — Sabyasachi Ghosh, Principal Consultant. Future Market Insights

NEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global artificial urinary sphincter market is estimated to be worth USD 459.8 million in 2023. From 2023 to 2033, artificial urinary sphincter sales are expected to rise at a CAGR of 5.2% to reach USD 760.5 million in 2033.The artificial urinary sphincter industry is anticipated to expand as a result of an increase in the prevalence of urinary incontinence and the aging population. Healthcare facility improvements and technological breakthroughs may spur market expansion for artificial urinary sphincters.Gain Access to Market Trends: Request Your Sample Report! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-5285 Revolutionizing Surgical Approaches: AUS Implantation and the Advantages of Minimally Invasive ProceduresA serious health problem affects millions of individuals. Urinary incontinence can significantly reduce a person's quality of life. An implanted medical device called an AUS is used to treat urinary incontinence.AUS mimics the action of the natural urinary sphincter by applying pressure to the urethra to prevent urine from leaking out of the bladder. Demand for AUS may be driven by the rising prevalence of urinary incontinence, particularly among old people.Minimally invasive surgical approaches have gained popularity recently due to their many benefits over open surgery, such as short hospital stays, a low chance of problems, and speedy recovery times. Due to its effectiveness and safety, AUS implantation, a minimally invasive surgical procedure is becoming popular. The artificial urinary sphincter market growth may be fueled by the rising demand for minimally invasive surgical procedures.The growing geriatric population is also anticipated to help market revenue growth. AUS may be required due to the prevalence of urinary incontinence, which is predicted to increase with population aging. It is anticipated that increasing healthcare spending and public awareness of cutting-edge medical technology may fuel the artificial urinary sphincter market further.It is anticipated that the launch of technologically advanced AUS with improved efficacy and safety may contribute to the market expansion for artificial urinary sphincters.Alternatives on the Horizon: Potential Limitations for Market ExpansionOne important problem that could impede the market's ability to grow in terms of revenue is the high cost of AUS implantation, which keeps many patients from being able to purchase the device. Further, the availability of alternate therapies, such as medication and pelvic floor exercises, is also anticipated to have an impact on the artificial urinary sphincter (AUS) market expansion.Another factor that could prevent the industry from generating income is the rigorous regulatory environment, which may delay product approvals and market launches.Accelerated Market Demand: Find Comprehensive Insights and Trends in Our Full Report! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/artificial-urinary-sphincter-market Regional OutlookIn North America, the leading revenue share in the artificial urinary sphincter market is projected during the forecast period. The region's high demand for artificial urinary sphincters is primarily driven by the increasing prevalence of urinary incontinence, contributing to revenue growth. Also, the utilization of innovative medical technology and the availability of attractive reimbursement guidelines for urinary incontinence treatments support the artificial urinary sphincter market expansion.Europe is to hold a considerable revenue share in the artificial urinary sphincter (AUS) market. This development can be attributed to an aging population, which is susceptible to urinary incontinence, and the growing awareness of innovative treatment alternatives for the condition. Further, the presence of significant artificial urinary sphincter manufacturers and increased investments in research and development activities are expected to surge revenue growth.Asia Pacific’s artificial urinary sphincter (AUS) market is poised to achieve increasing revenue compound annual growth rate (CAGR) during the forecast period. The region, especially in developing countries witness a rising prevalence of urinary incontinence, contributing to AUS market growth. Moreover, increased awareness about improved treatment options and investments in healthcare infrastructure are expected to propel artificial urinary sphincter (AUS) market growth.Key Takeaways• The hospital segment in the end user category is estimated to grab a share of 66.30% from 2023 to 2033.• In the gender category, the male segment is predicted to acquire a market share of 78.20% between 2023 and 2033.• The United States artificial urinary sphincter business is likely to acquire a share of 31.1% by 2023.• Germany’s artificial urinary sphincter industry is estimated to secure a share of 6.3% by 2023.• Japan’s artificial urinary sphincter market is likely to hold a share of 4.9% by 2023.• Australia’s artificial urinary sphincter (AUS) market is to develop at a CAGR of 4.6% by 2023.• China’s artificial urinary sphincter business is expected to thrive at a CAGR of 6.3% through 2033.• India’s artificial urinary sphincter industry is anticipated to capture a CAGR of 5.2% from 2023 to 2033.• The United Kingdom artificial urinary sphincter (AUS) market is predicted to evolve at a CAGR of 3.6% through 2033.• North America’s artificial urinary sphincter industry is to grab a share of 34.8% by 2023.• Europe AUS market is to hold a share of 25.8% by 2023.Competitive LandscapeThe competition in the artificial urinary sphincter market is intense, with several established players vying for market share. Companies are engaged in continuous research and development efforts to introduce technologically advanced and cost-effective products.Also, strategic partnerships and collaborations are common strategies employed to strengthen market position and expand global reach.Novel Breakthrough• Boston Scientific's AMS 800 urinary control system is designed specifically for male SUI. A little over 150,000 people have been treated with AMS 800 after being affected by SUI, according to data provided by Boston Scientific Corporation.Get Your Hands on Healthcare Market Projections Now! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/industry-analysis/therapeutic-device Key Players Operating in the Global Market• Boston Scientific Corporation• RBM - Reinhard Becker Medizinprodukte• ZSI• Zephyr Surgical Implants• Silimed Medical Devices• Albyn Medical• GT Urological LLC• Promedon• UroMems Inc.• Uromedica Inc.• My powers Medical• CooperSurgical Inc.• Laborie Medical Technologies Inc.Key SegmentationBy End User:• Hospitals• Clinics• Academic and Research InstitutesBy Region:• North America• Europe• Asia Pacific• Latin AmericaExplore FMI’s Related Ongoing Coverage on Healthcare Market Insights Domain:Artificial Pancreas Device System Market Outlook from 2025 to 2035: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/artificial-pancreas-device-system-market Artificial Tears Market Analysis – Size, Share & Forecast 2024-2034: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/artificial-tears-market Animal Artificial Insemination Market Outlook from 2025 to 2035: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/animal-artificial-insemination-market About Future Market Insights (FMI)Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.Contact UsFuture Market Insights Inc.Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USAT: +1-347-918-3531For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.comWebsite: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube

