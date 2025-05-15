City's core services continue uninterrupted as HOWEA takes strike action

HAMILTON, ON – Following several months of negotiations, the City of Hamilton’s Hamilton Ontario Water Employees Association (HOWEA) union membership has voted to reject the City’s final offer and has advised that members are on strike as of 12:01 am on May 14, 2025.

The City has implemented comprehensive contingency plans to maintain critical facilities operations and ensure the continued delivery of water and wastewater services.

“I understand that Hamiltonians are concerned about the strike now underway at the City’s water and wastewater treatment facilities. These highly skilled workers perform essential duties that safeguard public health and protect our natural environment,” said Mayor Andrea Horwath. “As Mayor, I want to assure residents that contingency plans are in place, and City staff are working hard to maintain safe and uninterrupted operation of our water and wastewater systems. I have deep respect for our water and wastewater workers, and for the collective bargaining process. I encourage both parties to continue to work toward a fair resolution to this dispute as quickly as possible.”

All essential water, wastewater, and stormwater services will continue uninterrupted, including:

Operation and maintenance of water and wastewater treatment facilities.

Monitoring of drinking water and wastewater systems.

Collection of all regulatory drinking water and wastewater samples, as well as response and investigation to reported spills.

Redirection of Waste Haulers from Woodward Avenue to the Upper Ottawa Waste Transfer Station.

Continued essential services at the Hamilton Water Storefront Operations (330 Wentworth Street), including permit sales, appointment scheduling, and the sale of waste hauler and water truck tickets. (These services will be available both in person at the storefront and over the phone. Purchases made over the phone must be completed using a credit card.)

“City staff have worked diligently to prepare for this scenario and ensure essential water services continue without interruption,” said City Manager Marnie Cluckie. “We appreciate the professionalism of both HOWEA and our teams on the ground, as well as the patience and understanding of residents during this labour disruption. Our door remains open, and we are committed to reaching a mutually beneficial agreement – one that is both fair to employees and fiscally responsible to taxpayers.”

The City’s offer was consistent with agreements negotiated with other City employee groups. While HOWEA membership voted to reject the offer, the City remains fully available and committed to ongoing discussions with HOWEA.

Updates will be shared on the City's website at www.hamilton.ca/LabourDisruption.

Quick Facts: