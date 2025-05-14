Trump tariffs and rising health care costs knock California budget back into deficit

As Gov. Gavin Newsom prepares to unveil his revised budget proposal, California is experiencing unexpectedly shaky economic conditions, with a likely deficit of more than $10 billion next year.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.