Utah Board of Pardons and Parole Expands Public Access to Historic Decisions

The Utah Board of Pardons' new online decision portal makes thousands of historic Board decisions available to the public for the first time in a self-serve format.

The Utah Board of Pardons and Parole now offers public access to thousands of past decisions online, boosting transparency and accessibility.

The Board is committed to being as open and accessible as possible. Making these records available online honors that commitment and helps the public better understand the decisions we make.” — Scott Stephenson, Board Chair

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Utah Board of Pardons and Parole has expanded the capabilities of its existing online decision portal , making thousands of historic Board decisions available to the public for the first time in a self-serve format. This enhancement significantly increases both the transparency of the Board’s process and the accessibility of important records.Previously, individuals who wanted to access records—such as a Board Order confirming parole completion—had to submit a formal GRAMA (Government Records Access and Management Act) request. A Board staff member would then manually search for the record in a paper file and provide it, often taking several days. Now, these documents can be accessed directly and instantly through the Board’s website.“This improvement empowers the public to get the information they need more quickly and easily,” said Jennifer Yim, Administrative Director. “It also helps us use state resources more efficiently by reducing the volume of time-intensive GRAMA requests.”As part of this effort, the Board converted more than 350,000 records into accessible digital formats. This not only improves public access but also stabilizes the records for long-term archiving, ensuring compliance with state retention rules and reinforcing the Board’s commitment to permanent public transparency.“The Board is committed to being as open and accessible as possible,” said Board Chair Scott Stephenson. “Making these records available online honors that commitment and helps the public better understand the decisions we make.”This improvement demonstrates the Board’s alignment with Utah’s GRIT (Government Reform, Innovation & Transparency) initiative by advancing transparency, increasing operational efficiency, and using innovative solutions to provide the public with more responsive and accessible government services.To view Board decisions, visit the Decision Portal at: https://bop.utah.gov/hearings-decisions/search-hearings-decisions/ # # #

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.