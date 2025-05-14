Submit Release
Governor Mills Directs Flags Lowered on Thursday in Honor of Peace Officers Memorial Day

May 14, 2025

In accordance with a directive from the President, Governor Mills has ordered that the United States and State of Maine flags be lowered to half-staff statewide tomorrow, Thursday, May 15, 2025 in honor of Peace Officers Memorial Day. The annual observance, during National Police Week, honors local, state, and federal law enforcement officials who gave their lives in the line of duty. Yesterday, Governor Mills paid tribute to Maine's fallen law enforcement officers at the annual Maine Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Observance in Augusta.

"During National Police Week, as we honor the members of law enforcement who valiantly gave their lives in the protection of their communities, we also recognize the daily courage and dedication of law enforcement officers across Maine," said Governor Janet Mills. "Their selfless service, and the quiet strength of their families, keep our communities safe and strong."

The President has proclaimed May 15, 2025 as Peace Officers Memorial Day and May 11-17, 2025 as Police Week. Read the President's proclamation here.

