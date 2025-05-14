Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,056 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,265 in the last 365 days.

Statement from Governor Phil Scott on Tax Increment Financing Expansion Bill

Montpelier, Vt. – Governor Phil Scott today issued the following statement:

“S.127 is a bill that expands Tax Increment Financing (TIF) to empower smaller, more rural towns to take advantage of this impactful economic development tool. Currently, due to complexity, only our bigger towns and cities have the capacity and resources to do so. 

“S.127 passed the full Senate and then went through two House committees. Unfortunately, the House Committee on Ways and Means (tax committee) is proposing significant changes, making it harder and almost impossible for small towns with limited resources to take advantage of this tool, which will limit the housing and economic development they desperately need.

“Vermonters asked us to fix problems and make it easier for rural communities with limited resources to revitalize their economies. The House Ways and Means changes will undoubtedly have the opposite effect. I hope legislators, especially those from rural communities, will amend the bill when a vote takes place by the entire House of Representatives. The expansion of the TIF program, as originally proposed, will help lift up all corners of Vermont, from Readsboro to Richford.”

###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Statement from Governor Phil Scott on Tax Increment Financing Expansion Bill

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more