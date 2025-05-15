Meteora Capital’s MSTO Recognized as a Top Performer in Event-Driven Strategies by BarclayHedge

MSTO’s recognition by BarclayHedge highlights its ability to generate strong, risk-adjusted returns for investors.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Meteora Capital is proud to announce that its flagship fund, Meteora Select Trading Opportunities (“MSTO”), has consistently ranked among the top performers in the Event-Driven category. Since beginning performance reporting in early 2023, MSTO has secured a spot in the top 10 Event-Driven funds 9 times out of the 27 months reported, reinforcing its track record of excellence.

The Fund has received several Performance Awards from BarclayHedge, based on net returns, including:

• February 2023: Performance Award – Event-Driven, Ranked by Net Return

• August 2023: Performance Award – Event-Driven, Ranked by Net Return

• September 2023: Performance Award – Event-Driven, Ranked by Net Return

• October 2023: Performance Award – Event-Driven, Ranked by Net Return

• 2023 Annual Award: Event-Driven, Ranked by Net Return

• April 2024: Performance Award – Event-Driven, Ranked by Net Return

• October 2024: Performance Award – Event-Driven, Ranked by Net Return

• December 2024: Performance Award – Event-Driven, Ranked by Net Return

• February 2025: Performance Award – Event-Driven, Ranked by Net Return

• March 2025: Performance Award – Event-Driven, Ranked by Net Return

“We are honored by the recognition MSTO continues to receive from BarclayHedge,” said Vik Mittal, CEO and CIO of Meteora Capital. “Our success is a direct result of our disciplined approach to event-driven strategies, combined with our focus on risk management. These accolades highlight the strength of our team and investment process, and we look forward to continuing to deliver value to our investors.”

Since inception, MSTO has focused on identifying high-conviction, asymmetric opportunities in event-driven investing. The Fund’s consistent performance across multiple months and years speaks to its ability to navigate a complex market landscape, delivering positive returns with a focus on downside protection.

As part of its ongoing commitment to excellence, Meteora Capital continues to evaluate emerging opportunities within the event-driven space, targeting investments that generate attractive risk-adjusted returns, regardless of broader market conditions.

About Meteora Capital

Meteora Capital is a leading alternative investment firm specializing in event-driven strategies, including SPACs, merger arbitrage, and structured credit investments. With a proven track record of delivering strong performance, the firm’s flagship fund, MSTO, continues to earn industry recognition for its disciplined approach to generating superior returns.

Media Contacts:

Info@MeteoraCapital.com

