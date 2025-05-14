Understanding Your FEMA Determination Letter

FRANKFORT, Ky. – If you applied for FEMA assistance after the April severe storms, straight-line winds, flooding, landslides and mudslides, you’ll receive a letter from FEMA in the mail or by email. This is your determination letter.

The letter will explain your application status and how to respond. It is important to read the letter carefully because it will include the amount of any assistance FEMA may provide and information on the appropriate use of disaster assistance funds.

If your letter says you are not currently eligible for assistance, this is not a denial. There are things you can do that may change that decision.

Eligibility and Missing Information

You may need to submit additional information or supporting documentation for FEMA to continue to process an application for financial assistance. Examples of missing documentation may include:

Proof of insurance coverage.

Settlement of insurance claims or denial letter from insurance provider.

Proof of identity.

Proof of occupancy.

Proof of ownership.

Proof that the damaged property was the applicant’s primary residence at the time of the disaster.

How Can I Appeal FEMA’s Decision?

The letter from FEMA will provide information on the types of documents or information that FEMA needs. It will also include an optional appeal form that you can use.

Every applicant has the right to appeal a FEMA determination. If you feel the amount or type of assistance is incorrect, you may submit an appeal letter and any documents supporting your claim.

You have 60 days from the date on your FEMA determination letter to send your appeal.

You can submit your appeal and supporting documentation:

Online at DisasterAssistance.gov, where you can create an account and upload documents.

In-person at a Disaster Recovery Center.

By mail: FEMA National Processing Service Center, P.O. Box 10055, Hyattsville MD 20782-7055.

If you have questions about your letter, or disagree with the initial decision, call the disaster assistance helpline at 800-621-3362 to find out what information FEMA needs.

You can also get help at a Disaster Recovery Center. Find the center nearest you: fema.gov/DRC

Read more about your FEMA letter here.

For more information about Kentucky flooding recovery, visit www.fema.gov/disaster/4860 and www.fema.gov/disaster/4864. Follow the FEMA Region 4 X account at x.com/femaregion4.