Office of the Governor — Flag Order — Gov. Green Lowers Flags In Observance Of Peace Officers Memorial Day

GOVERNOR GREEN LOWERS FLAGS IN OBSERVANCE OF PEACE OFFICERS MEMORIAL DAY

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

May 14, 2025

HONOLULU – At the direction of the President of the United States, Governor Josh Green, M.D., has ordered that the United States flag and the Hawaiʻi state flag be flown at half-staff at the Hawaiʻi State Capitol and at all state offices and agencies as well as the Hawaiʻi National Guard in the state of Hawaiʻi, effective from sunrise to sunset on Thursday, May 15. The Governor is taking this action to recognize “Peace Officers Memorial Day” and the week in which it falls, “Police Week.”

This action aims to pay tribute to the law enforcement officers who have tragically lost their lives in the line of duty while serving and protecting others.

“Today we remember the fallen heroes who gave everything to protect our communities,” said Governor Green. “Their sacrifice reflects an unmatched dedication to keeping us safe and their bravery will always be honored. We are forever thankful for their service, as well as for all of the law enforcement officers who continue to keep us safe.”

