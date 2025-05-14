MPD Arrests Suspect in Northwest Business Robbery

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a man who robbed a convenience store in Northwest.

On Tuesday, May 13, 2025, at approximately 9:07 p.m., the suspect entered a business in the 1700 block of 7th Street, Northwest, and announced a robbery to an employee. The suspect went behind the counter and stole cigarettes, cigars, and other items. The employee fled the business and flagged down nearby Third District officers, who placed the suspect under arrest as he attempted to flee with the stolen items.

46-year-old Abraham Adams of Northwest, DC, was arrested and charged with Robbery (Fear).

CCN: 25071027

