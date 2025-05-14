Petition audit of the City of Elsberry now underway according to Auditor Fitzpatrick

05/14/2025 - JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.

The residents of the City of Elsberry, located in Lincoln County, have asked the State Auditor's Office to complete a thorough review of city finances and operations, and today State Auditor Scott Fitzpatrick announced a performance audit of the city is now underway. The audit was initiated by residents of the municipality, who collected 299 certified signatures to trigger the petition audit.

"This is one of the tools taxpayers have to hold their city government accountable and I commend the people of Elsberry for taking the time and effort to collect the signatures necessary to make this performance audit possible. My promise to the residents who requested this review of city operations is that we will be as thorough as possible to uncover any issues that need to be addressed and to give the city recommendations that will help them improve their level of efficiency, effectiveness, and transparency," said Auditor Fitzpatrick.

This marks the first time the City of Elsberry has been audited by the Missouri State Auditor's Office.

Individuals may provide confidential information for consideration during the audit of the City of Elsberry to the State Auditor's Whistleblower Hotline at 800-347-8597, by email at moaudit@auditor.mo.gov or by visiting www.auditor.mo.gov/hotline.