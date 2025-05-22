Chef Franchesca Nor champions organic eating and healthy living on the Alex Perry On Fire podcast

Alex Perry and noted Dallas chef Franchesca Nor discuss the importance of organic produce and healthy eating on the Alex Perry On Fire podcast. Chef Franchesca Nor is so serious about spreading the gospel of healthy eating that she has started a nonprofit urban farm. Podcast host Alex Perry taste tests the difference between organic and non-organic lettuce. Dive Coastal Cuisine gets its lettuce from its nearby nonprofit DiveDWN Future Farm. Alex Perry said he wants the podcast to serve as a beacon, urging everyone to explore their true potential and purpose.

Nor encourages listeners to try growing their own produce—even if just a few herbs or lettuce in a small space

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- With spring gardening season in full swing, renowned Dallas chef and restaurateur Franchesca Nor appeared on the Alex Perry On Fire podcast to share her expert advice on embracing organic food and cultivating a healthy lifestyle.Known for her commitment to sustainability, Nor of the popular Dive Coastal Cuisine underscored the value of fresh, local ingredients and offered practical guidance on making organic eating accessible and rewarding.“Organic food isn’t just a trend—it’s a commitment to wellness and sustainability,” Nor told podcast listeners. She encouraged them to start small by incorporating seasonal produce and supporting local farmers’ markets in their menu, emphasizing that even modest shifts toward organic choices can significantly impact long-term health.Nor also highlighted her DiveDWN nonprofit organic farm initiative, which focuses on regenerative agriculture and community education. She urged individuals to explore growing their own food, even if just a few herbs or vegetables in a small space. “There’s no better way to understand food than by growing it. It deepens respect for nature and connects people directly to their health,” she explained.Host Alex Perry praised Nor’s dedication and insight, noting, “Franchesca brings an incredible passion for food that goes beyond the kitchen. Her vision for sustainable, healthy living is inspiring, and her practical advice makes it feel achievable for everyone.”The Alex Perry On Fire podcast was born from Perry’s personal journey of seeking deeper meaning beyond career success. Having built a billion-dollar real estate business, Perry realized the importance of balance, resilience and authentic connection. The podcast fosters real and raw conversations, offering listeners insights and inspiration to unlock their true potential and purpose. With guests from diverse backgrounds, the show breaks through surface-level dialogue to share stories of growth, challenge and transformation.The full episode featuring Franchesca Nor is available now on all major podcast platforms.***Alex Perry On Fire is a weekly podcast hosted by Dallas’ top luxury real estate agent, Alex Perry. The mission is to help others find balance in life, a journey that he shares. Through deep conversations with a variety of guests, Perry hopes to show listeners that they aren’t alone—that everyone has something to celebrate and everyone has struggles.

Fresh Perspectives: Franchesca Nor's Fight for Real Food Revolution

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.