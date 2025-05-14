Book Collection by Torthell Announces New Children’s Titles and Memorial Day Weekend Signing at Copper Cat Books

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Book Collection by Torthell , the veteran owned online bookstore founded by U.S. Air Force combat veteran Torthell Robinson, is pleased to unveil two new children’s releases— Thank You for Your Service: A Kids Book Honoring Our Military Heroes and its companion activity and coloring book Salute. In celebration of these titles, the author will appear in person for a special Memorial Day weekend signing at Copper Cat Books in Henderson, Nevada.Thank You for Your Service introduces young readers to the roles, responsibilities, and sacrifices of military personnel through child friendly storytelling and vibrant illustrations. Designed to spark conversations about patriotism and civic duty, the narrative follows a group of children as they learn how service members safeguard freedoms both at home and abroad. The companion book, Salute, deepens that learning with interactive coloring pages, writing prompts, and simple puzzles that encourage children to reflect on the values of service, sacrifice, and gratitude.To commemorate the release, on Saturday, May 24th, from 12:00 PM to 3:00 PM, Torthell Robinson will host a family friendly book signing at Copper Cat Books (1570 W Horizon Ridge Parkway, Suite 170, Henderson, NV). Attendees will have the opportunity to meet the author—an Air Force veteran—and obtain signed copies of both books. In addition to the signing, Robinson will distribute free coloring pages from Salute, and parents and educators will find these titles ideal for classroom discussions, gift giving, and bedside storytelling. This event provides a perfect occasion for families to engage with the author, ask questions about military life, and acquire meaningful keepsakes just in time for Memorial Day weekend.“As a combat veteran, I understand how vital it is for children to grasp the true meaning of service and sacrifice,” says Torthell Robinson, Owner and Author at Book Collection by Torthell. “By bringing these books directly into the community through Copper Cat Books, I hope to connect with young readers and their families in a way that honors our military heroes and fosters lasting respect.”Both Thank You for Your Service and Salute are available on Amazon and for direct order via bookcollectionbytorthell.com. Direct purchases support independent publishing and may include exclusive benefits such as signed editions, limited edition prints, and bonus content.For more information, please visit https://bookcollectionbytorthell.com/ About Book Collection by TorthellBook Collection by Torthell is the personal venture of U.S. Air Force combat veteran Torthell Robinson, whose two deployments—in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom at LSA Anaconda and Operation Enduring Freedom in Manas, Kyrgyzstan—shape his dedication to authentic, values driven storytelling. After earning his film credentials at the New York Film Academy and the Los Angeles Film School and honing his dialogue skills at Upright Citizens Brigade Improv, Robinson created this online bookstore to champion narratives that reflect resilience, service, and creative exploration.Under his leadership, Book Collection by Torthell offers a carefully curated mix of new releases, signed editions, and exclusive behind the scenes insights. Through direct author engagement, early access for subscribers, and special promotions, Robinson ensures readers connect personally with each work and the real world experiences that inspire them.

