Therapy at any stage: Alex Perry On Fire podcast highlights mental health journeys with therapist

Alex Perry talks with his therapist, Laine DiStefano, about the importance of seeking therapy as a proactive tool Alex Perry said he wants the podcast to serve as a beacon, urging everyone to explore their true potential and purpose.

There’s a huge difference between writing in a gratitude journal and having deep gratitude inside you. Therapy helped me understand that—and how to work toward peace of mind, not just performance.” — Alex Perry

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In honor of Mental Health Awareness Month , the Alex Perry On Fire podcast features a compelling episode with family therapist Laine DiStefano, spotlighting how therapy can help individuals at any stage of life—from childhood to high-achieving adulthood.Through an open and vulnerable conversation with host Alex Perry , DiStefano sheds light on the transformative power of therapy and how small, consistent efforts can create profound personal growth.“Therapy isn’t just for people in crisis,” DiStefano says. “Sometimes everything looks great on paper, but a person still feels unsettled. That’s when baby steps—like practicing gratitude or journaling—can really shift a person’s mental state and reconnect them to a balanced life.”The conversation addresses the high-functioning anxiety that often goes undetected in successful individuals. Perry, who has seen growth firsthand through regular therapy sessions, credits DiStefano with helping him reshape his mindset.“There’s a huge difference between writing in a gratitude journal and having deep gratitude inside you,” says Perry. “Therapy helped me understand that—and how to work toward peace of mind, not just performance.”DiStefano also speaks about childhood anxiety, the effects of screen time, and the growing use of stimulant medications. “We’re putting kids in systems that aren’t made for them,” she says. “Children need time outside, real human connection, and space to be bored so they can learn creativity and problem-solving.”According to the National Institute of Mental Health, more than 1 in 5 U.S. adults—approximately 58 million people—live with a mental illness. Mental Health Awareness Month, observed each May, serves as a national effort to reduce stigma and increase support for those affected.The Alex Perry On Fire podcast was launched by luxury real estate leader and entrepreneur Alex Perry to ignite real conversations about struggle, resilience, and growth. “The one thing I have learned is that people want to get real,” Perry says. “They are sick of surface conversations. That’s what this podcast is about—sharing insights that create energy and change.”The episode with DiStefano is a powerful reminder that therapy isn’t a last resort—it’s a proactive tool for self-awareness and healing. Whether navigating anxiety, family dynamics, or a desire to grow, listeners will walk away with a sense that meaningful help is within reach.The full episode is available now on all major podcast platforms.***Alex Perry On Fire is a weekly podcast hosted by Dallas’ top luxury real estate agent, Alex Perry. The mission is to help others find balance in life, a journey that he shares. Through deep conversations with a variety of guests, Perry hopes to show listeners that they aren’t alone—that everyone has something to celebrate and everyone has struggles.

A Therapist's Guide To Real Change

