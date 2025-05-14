Submit Release
News Search

There were 803 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,335 in the last 365 days.

In Memoriam: Philip Rudge

|Published on: 14th May 2025|Categories: News|

ECRE is sorry to share with its networks and contacts the sad news of the death of former ECRE Secretary General Philip Rudge, who passed away during the weekend of 10-11 May.

Philip led ECRE between 1984 and 1997, during which time he played a crucial role in taking ECRE to a whole new level of success. Working with the ECRE members, Philip’s vision and commitment steered ECRE from an informal network for co-operation as it had been for the first phase of its existence, into a dynamic and active alliance, carrying out a wider range of activities and with members across Europe. At the same time, Philip’s sound analysis and political savvy allowed ECRE to navigate the humanitarian and political developments of the time, during a period characterised by major displacement crises within Europe and globally, and with the global protection system evolving in response. ECRE under Philip’s leadership and coordination was at the centre of events, defending the rights of refugees through mobilising its membership and expanding the expertise of the Secretariat.

ECRE owes a huge debt of gratitude to Philip for his work for ECRE: an inspiring speaker, strong manager and generous personality, Philip is very fondly remembered by all who worked with him: “A real giant of the sector”. In recent years, despite his multiple other activities and interests, and ailing health, from his “eyrie” up in the Barbican he continued to play an important role as a mentor to many in the refugee rights sector and as a supporter of ECRE’s work, including providing wise counsel to ECRE Board members and staff alike.

RIP

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

In Memoriam: Philip Rudge

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more