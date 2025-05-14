Knee Braces Market to Reach USD 3.0 Billion by 2033, Driven by Rising Injuries and Aging Population

Emergen Research Logo

knee braces market is expected to grow from USD 1.5 billion in 2024 to USD 3.0 billion by 2033, registering a strong compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.20%

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, May 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest report titled Global Knee Braces Market contains an in-depth analysis of the fundamental parameters contributing to the global Knee Braces market scenario. This research report offers readers an in-depth interpretation of the dynamics of the Knee Braces market, including key drivers, opportunities, threats, and challenges. The report also briefly discusses key business strategies, supply-demand ratios, key regions, prominent market players, and offers a future outlook for the overall Knee Braces industry.

The global knee braces market is expected to grow from USD 1.5 billion in 2024 to USD 3.0 billion by 2033, registering a strong compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.20% during the forecast period, according to recent market research. The rising number of sports-related injuries, growing elderly population, and increasing awareness around preventive care are the main factors contributing to this growth.

Knee braces are becoming an essential part of both medical and preventive care due to the rise in knee-related issues such as arthritis, ligament injuries, and sports accidents. With more people participating in high-impact physical activities, the need for effective knee support is rising steadily. Elderly individuals are also seeking support solutions for joint pain and reduced mobility caused by age-related conditions like osteoarthritis.

You Can Download Free Sample PDF Copy Of This Report At https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/4570

Technology is also playing a key role in shaping the market. Innovations such as lightweight materials, enhanced compression, and adjustable support features have made knee braces more effective and comfortable to wear. These advancements are encouraging more people—ranging from athletes to older adults—to use knee braces as part of injury prevention and recovery routines.

A growing trend is the use of knee braces not only for post-injury treatment but also as a preventive tool. Athletes and fitness enthusiasts are increasingly using braces to avoid injuries before they occur. The surge in orthopedic surgeries has also boosted the demand for post-operative support devices like functional knee braces.

In addition, the shift towards online shopping has made knee braces more accessible than ever. E-commerce platforms are offering a wide range of products, making it easier for consumers to find and purchase braces suited to their specific needs.

Health data further highlights the need for knee braces. For instance, a report from the Australian Bureau of Statistics found that around 3.7 million people in Australia were living with arthritis in 2022. In the U.S., the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that over 32.5 million adults suffer from osteoarthritis. Worldwide, nearly 500 million people—about 7.2% of the global population—are affected by this condition.

The market is categorized by product types including prophylactic, functional, rehabilitative, and unloader knee braces. In 2024, prophylactic braces held the largest market share due to their widespread use in preventing sports injuries. These braces are especially popular among athletes involved in high-risk sports such as football and basketball.

Looking ahead, functional knee braces are projected to be the fastest-growing segment. These braces are widely used in post-injury and post-surgery recovery to offer support and improve mobility. Their growing popularity is tied to better product design, greater comfort, and a rising preference for non-surgical recovery options.

Despite the positive outlook, the market faces challenges. Alternatives such as physical therapy, medication, and surgical procedures can limit the demand for knee braces. Additionally, some patients opt for treatments like regenerative medicine or alternative therapies such as acupuncture and hydrotherapy. Another concern is limited insurance coverage for knee braces compared to more widely reimbursed surgical treatments.

Nevertheless, as the global population ages and more people prioritize joint health and injury prevention, the demand for knee braces is expected to remain strong. The combination of technological innovation, rising injury rates, and increased accessibility through online platforms continues to push the market forward.

Request Customization: https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/4570

Competitive Terrain:

The global Knee Braces industry is highly consolidated owing to the presence of renowned companies operating across several international and local segments of the market. These players dominate the industry in terms of their strong geographical reach and a large number of production facilities. The companies are intensely competitive against one another and excel in their individual technological capabilities, as well as product development, innovation, and product pricing strategies.

Some major companies included in the Knee Braces market report are:

Breg, Inc.

Bauerfeind USA Inc.

Ottobock

Össur

TYNOR ORTHOTICS

Enovis (DJO, LLC)

Mueller Sports Medicine, Inc.

Weber Orthopedic LP. DBA Hely & Weber.

Dicarre LLC

The report further divides the Knee Braces market into key segments such as types, applications, end-user industries, technologies, and key regions of the market. The report also sheds light on the segment and region exhibiting promising growth in the Knee Braces market.

Knee Braces Market Segmentation Analysis

By Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2033)

Prophylactic

Functional

Rehabilitative

Unloader

By Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2033)

Sports

Ligament

Arthritis

Others

By End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2033)

Orthopedic Clinics

OTC

Hospitals

DME Dealers

Others

Browse Full Report: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/knee-braces-market

Regional Outlook:

North America (the U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (the U.K., Germany, France, Italy)

Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, Korea)

Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, Chile)

Middle East & Africa (Egypt, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran)

Key Questions Answered by the Report:

Which region is expected to dominate the market in the coming years?

What are the recent technological and product advancements occurring in the market?

What are the key strategies adopted by the prominent players in the Knee Braces market?

What are the key product types and applications of the Knee Braces industry?

What is the outcome of SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis?

How is the competitive landscape of the Knee Braces market?

Who are the key players in the industry?

What is the growth rate of the industry over the coming years?

What will be the valuation of the Knee Braces Market by 2033?

Thank you for reading our report. For further details or to inquire about customization, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your needs.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.