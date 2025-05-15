Hinckley & Rugby Building Society strengthens partnership with SBS to launch fully integrated mobile app

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hinckley and Rugby Building Society (H&R) has partnered with SBS, a leading technology partner to more than 1,500 financial institutions worldwide, to launch a fully integrated mobile app.

Through a staged, multi-faceted implementation, which kicked off in Q4 of 2022, SBS supported Hinckley and Rugby through an upgrade encompassing their core system and the move to cloud, before moving on to implementation of a member savings portal and broker portal. This was all done in tandem with a Hinckley and Rugby’s rebrand, which was unveiled in 2024.

The mobile self-service capabilities will offer Hinckley and Rugby’s 50,000+ members the convenience of managing their savings and mortgage details, making deposits, and seamlessly viewing statements, along with other valuable features.

Hinckley and Rugby will continue to benefit from SBS’ ongoing innovation, with a steadfast commitment to integrating new features into the mobile app to further enhance the member experience.

“We are looking to working with SBS to see how we can continue to further enhance the user journey and evolve the digitization program for the benefit of our members,” said Barry Carter, CEO, Hinckley & Rugby Building Society

“The latest development in our partnership with Hinckley & Rugby establishes a foundation for delivering class-leading mobile engagement experiences to their members, ensuring they remain a central part of their community for many years ahead,” said Jonathan Davis, General Manager, UK Lending at SBS.

About Hinckley & Rugby Building Society

Hinckley & Rugby Building Society was formed in 1983 by the merger of Hinckley Permanent Building Society, which was founded in 1865 and Rugby Provident Building Society which was established in 1861. A top 20 society, Hinckley & Rugby has total assets of more than £823 million and over 50,000 savers. In addition, it has over 7,000 borrowers who are also benefiting from the Society’s success. The Society is committed to providing an extensive range of competitive savings accounts and mortgage schemes and to providing the highest standards of customer service. With 7 branches, 2 agencies and 1 dedicated member services branch, Hinckley & Rugby is not only represented in some of the towns and cities of the East and West Midlands, but it is also strongly committed to having outlets in smaller village communities, where it is often the only financial services provider for miles around.

About SBS

SBS is a global financial technology company that’s helping banks and the financial services industry to reimagine how to operate in an increasingly digital world. SBS is a trusted partner of more than 1,500 financial institutions and large-scale lenders in 80 countries worldwide, including Santander, Societé Generale, KCB Bank, Kensington Mortgages, Mercedes-Benz, and Toyota FS. Its cloud platform offers clients a composable architecture to digitize operations, ranging from banking, lending, compliance, to payments, and consumer and asset finance. With 3,400 employees in 50 offices, SBS is recognized as a Top 10 European Fintech company by IDC and as a leader in Omdia’s Universe: Digital Banking Platforms. SBS is headquartered in Paris, France.

