COVID-19 Spring Campaign 2025

In alignment with National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI), the Ministry of Ontario has updated the eligibility for COVID-19 vaccine for the 2025 Spring Campaign.

An additional dose of COVID-19 vaccine is recommended for previously vaccinated individuals who have completed their primary series and are at increased risk of SARS-CoV-2 infection including:

  • Adults 65 years of age and older.
    • NACI recommends that those 80 years and older should receive an additional dose of vaccine while those 65 to 79 years of age may receive an additional dose of vaccine.
  • Adult residents of long-term care homes and other congregate living settings for seniors.
  • Individuals 6 months of age and older who are moderately to severely immunocompromised (due to an underlying condition or treatment).
  • Individuals 55 years and older who identify as First Nations, Inuit, or Metis and their non-Indigenous household members who are 55 years and older.

