Chairman Mert Şener Charts Bold International Growth for MES Group

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mert Şener, Chairman of the Board of MES Group of Companies and President of the Turkish Education Federation, today publicly announced his strategic decision to expand the group's operations with significant international investments. Building on MES Group's success in major projects across Turkey's food, tourism, and construction sectors, Şener is now setting his sights on establishing a robust global presence.The primary target destinations for this international expansion include the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and countries within the European Union. Şener emphasized that a strong belief in the legal frameworks of these nations was paramount in his decision-making process.“For me, the most important criterion is a legal system that functions fairly and equally for everyone,” stated Şener. “The U.S., Canada, the U.K., and EU countries set an exemplary standard in this regard. In these countries, individuals and institutions can speak and act freely. If someone makes a false accusation against you, decisions are made not based on feelings but on concrete and tangible evidence.”Highlighting the risks associated with legal uncertainties in less developed nations, Şener explained, “Unfortunately, in some countries, even if you are innocent, it can take years to clear your name after a slanderous accusation. The mindset of ‘throw mud and some will stick’ has damaged the reputations of many successful companies. In Third World countries, such problems are still common. The possibility of political interference in the judiciary remains a major concern for the business world. On the other hand, countries with independent judicial systems tend to attract more investment.”Şener conveyed his enthusiasm for the upcoming growth in international markets, underscoring the security and sustainability offered by investing in countries with robust legal infrastructures. “Investing even a single dollar in a country where the legal system doesn’t function properly is a huge gamble,” he added, stressing that legal security is a fundamental element of sound investment strategies.With these new international investment plans, MES Group is poised to significantly strengthen its global footprint and enhance its competitive edge in the international marketplace.About MES Group of Companies:MES Group of Companies, under the leadership of Chairman Mert Şener, has a strong track record of successful ventures in Turkey across diverse sectors including food, tourism, and construction. Committed to excellence and growth, the company is now embarking on a strategic expansion into international markets. For more information, please go to http://mesholding.co/

