AAMA Honors Children’s Music Fund Founder and President Dr. Raffi Tachdjian with Inaugural Medicine & Humanities Award

The Armenian American Media Association’s award honors legacy of Dr. Aram V. Chobanian; recognizes Dr. Tachdjian’s work at the intersection of health and arts

I am deeply honored to receive this award in Dr. Chobanian’s name. As someone who has long believed in the intersection of science and the humanities, I’m profoundly moved by his legacy.” — Raffi Tachdjian, MD, MPH, founder and president, Children’s Music Fund

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Children’s Music Fund is proud to announce that its founder and president, Raffi Tachdjian, MD, MPH, has been named the first-ever recipient of the Armenian American Medical Association ( AAMA ) Aram V. Chobanian Medicine and Humanities Award.This prestigious new award honors a healthcare professional who exemplifies the legacy of Dr. Aram V. Chobanian, President Emeritus of Boston University, past dean of the Boston University Chobanian and Avedisian School of Medicine, and a former President of AAMA, whose career has championed the intersection of medicine, arts and humanity. Dr. Tachdjian’s lifelong commitment to compassionate care and healing through Music Therapy embodies the spirit of this award.“I am deeply honored to receive this award in Dr. Chobanian’s name,” said Dr. Tachdjian. “As someone who has long believed in the intersection of science and the humanities, I’m profoundly moved by his legacy. His vision continues to shape how we integrate the arts, music and humanities into medical education, community building and healing.”Under Dr. Tachdjian’s leadership, Children’s Music Fund, the nation’s leading pediatrics-focused Music Therapy charity and 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, has provided over 10,000 fully funded Music Therapy sessions to children facing serious chronic conditions and life altering health challenges. The nonprofit was founded on the goal of healing through music, one child at a time.In addition to his work with Children’s Music Fund, Dr. Tachdjian is Associate Clinical Professor of Medicine and Pediatrics in the Division of Allergy and Clinical Immunology at the David Geffen School of Medicine at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA). He is also double board certified in Adult and Pediatric Allergy and Immunology.“We are happy to be able to come together to celebrate Dr. Tachdjian,” said Armineh Mirzabegian, MD, AAMA Medicine and Humanities Committee. “His career and work with Children’s Music Fund are powerful examples of how the arts can be used to ease suffering and bring joy to children facing health conditions and their families. It perfectly reflects Dr. Chobanian’s vision for a more compassionate approach to healing. In a previous interview, Dr. Chobanian spoke about how a physician’s knowledge and engagement with the arts can deepen the physician-patient relationship. Tonight, we witness firsthand the profound impact of the arts on health and well-being.”AAMA’s award presentation takes place on Thursday, May 15 at 6 p.m. ET at The Dorothy and Charles Mosesian Center for the Arts. This award supports AAMA’s mission of promoting excellence in healthcare and supporting the professional development of its members. The association plans to continue this program series in Dr. Chobanian’s honor for years to come.To register for the free AAMA event, RSVP at bit.ly/AAMAmay.To learn more about Children’s Music Fund and support its mission, visit theCMF.org.Discover more about Dr. Tachdjian’s story and how Children’s Music Fund was founded at https://bit.ly/4cWhQxV About Children's Music FundChildren's Music Fund provides Music Therapy to children with chronic conditions or life-altering illnesses, such as different forms of cancer, blood disorders, lung/heart/kidney disease, autism, rare diseases, and immune deficiencies to help improve their quality of life. Engaging children in Music Therapy helps reduce pain, fear and anxiety, and provides a much-needed coping mechanism to improve their mental well-being while undergoing medical treatment, during hospitalization and throughout their lives. The organization connects eligible children and young adults to board-certified Music Therapists who provide a personalized treatment plan at home and in hospitals, gifts musical instruments in support of those receiving Music Therapy services, as well as conducts and sponsors research on Music Therapy to further innovate the field and work to integrate music with medicine. Children’s Music Fund is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and member of the American Music Therapy Association. We believe that Music Makes Us Better Learn more at theCMF.org

