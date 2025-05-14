Improving Parking and Curb Usage Through Tech Innovation

Over the last decade, ride-sharing, delivery services, and population growth have placed new demands on the City of Boston's limited curb space. Residents need to quickly understand where they can park. The City must have processes to continuously update parking rules based on community needs. Legal loading zones must be easy to find, such that delivery drivers can access them.

To solve these challenges, the Streets Cabinet and Innovation and Technology Cabinet are building a digital map of Boston’s complex curb network and regulations. Through the U.S. Department of Transportation Strengthening Mobility and Revolutionizing Transportation (SMART) Grant, this digital transformation will combine artificial intelligence, real-time information sharing, and planning expertise to implement solutions for curbside management.

“The analysis and modeling made possible by SMART Grant funding will help us make the City's curb management more efficient for planners and more convenient for residents and businesses, as well as save time and money,” said Jascha Franklin-Hodge, Chief of Streets. “We're grateful to the US Department of Transportation for this grant.”