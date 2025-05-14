Auditor General DeFoor Releases Audits of Municipal Pension Plans in 18 Counties

HARRISBURG – Auditor General Timothy L. DeFoor today announced the release of audits of 49 municipal and police pension plans in Allegheny, Bedford, Berks, Columbia, Dauphin, Delaware, Lackawanna, Lancaster, Lehigh, Luzerne, Mercer, Monroe, Schuylkill, Susquehanna, Tioga, Venango, Westmoreland and York counties.

“Our audits make sure state pension aid is used as required by law, which helps to reduce financial burdens on local taxpayers,” Auditor General DeFoor said. “Nearly a quarter of all the pension plans we support are in some state of distress. It is essential that our communities plan to make their pension payments on time to support our workers who take care of us.”

State aid for municipal pension plans is generated by a 2 percent tax on fire and casualty insurance policies sold in Pennsylvania by out-of-state companies. In 2024, the Department of the Auditor General distributed a total of $404.73 million in aid to 1,461 municipalities and regional departments to support pension plans covering police officers, paid firefighters and non-uniformed employees.

The department is required by law to audit municipal pension plans and volunteer fire relief associations that receive state aid from the department; liquid fuels tax usage by municipalities; various county offices and numerous other state government entities.

Explanations of findings are found in the full audit reports linked below or available online at www.PaAuditor.gov/audit-reports.

Allegheny County

Dormont Borough Non-Uniformed Pension Plan

Dormont Borough Police Pension Plan

Franklin Park Borough Non-Uniformed Pension Plan

Franklin Borough Police Pension Plan

Bedford County

Broad Top Township Non-Uniformed Pension Plan

Berks County

City of Reading Firemen’s Pension Plan

City of Reading Officers and Employees Pension Plan

City of Reading Police Pension Plan

Mount Penn Borough Non-Uniformed Defined Contribution Pension Plan

Mount Penn Borough Non-Uniformed Pension Plan

Columbia County

Orangeville Area Police Board Pension Plan

Orange Township Non-Uniformed Pension Plan

Orange Township Police Pension Plan

Town of Bloomsburg Non-Uniformed Pension Plan

Town of Bloomsburg Police Pension Plan

Dauphin County

Steelton Borough Non-Uniformed Pension Plan

Steelton Borough Police Pension Plan

Swatara Township Non-Uniformed Cash Balance Pension Plan

Swatara Township Non-Uniformed Pension Plan

Swatara Township Police Pension Plan

Delaware County

Chadds Ford Township Non-Uniformed Pension Plan

Lackawanna County

City of Scranton Aggregate Pension Fund

Lancaster County

City of Lancaster Firemen’s Pension Plan

City of Lancaster Non-Uniformed Pension Plan

City of Lancaster Police Pension Plan

City of Lancaster Supplemental Non-Uniformed Pension Plan

East Hempfield Township Non-Uniformed Pension Plan

East Hempfield Township Police Pension Plan

East Lampeter Township Non-Uniformed Pension Plan

East Lampeter Township Police Pension Plan

Lehigh County

South Whitehall Township Non-Uniformed Employees’ Defined Contribution Pension Plan

South Whitehall Township Non-Uniformed Office Personnel Pension Plan

South Whitehall Township Non-Uniformed Public Works Union Employees’ Pension Plan

South Whitehall Township Police Pension Plan

Luzerne County

Harveys Lake Borough Police Pension Plan

Mercer County

Shenango Township Non-Uniformed Pension Plan

Shenango Township Police Pension Plan

Monroe County

Pocono Township Non-Uniformed Pension Plan

Pocono Township Police Pension Plan

Schuylkill County

West Mahanoy Township Non-Uniformed Pension Plan

West Mahanoy Township Police Pension Plan

Susquehanna County

Franklin Township Non-Uniformed Cash Balance Pension Plan

Franklin Township Non-Uniformed Pension Plan

Tioga County

Sullivan Township Non-Uniformed Pension Plan

Venango County

Plum Township Non-Uniformed Pension Plan

Westmoreland County

Bell Township Non-Uniformed Pension Plan

Mount Pleasant Township Non-Uniformed Pension Plan

York County

Newberry Township Non-Uniformed Pension Plan

Newberry Township Police Pension Plan

# # #

Media contact: April Hutcheson, 717-787-1381 or news@paauditor.gov

The post Auditor General DeFoor Releases Audits of Municipal Pension Plans in 18 Counties appeared first on Pennsylvania Department of the Auditor General.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.