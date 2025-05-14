Auditor General DeFoor Releases Audits of Municipal Pension Plans in 18 Counties
HARRISBURG – Auditor General Timothy L. DeFoor today announced the release of audits of 49 municipal and police pension plans in Allegheny, Bedford, Berks, Columbia, Dauphin, Delaware, Lackawanna, Lancaster, Lehigh, Luzerne, Mercer, Monroe, Schuylkill, Susquehanna, Tioga, Venango, Westmoreland and York counties.
“Our audits make sure state pension aid is used as required by law, which helps to reduce financial burdens on local taxpayers,” Auditor General DeFoor said. “Nearly a quarter of all the pension plans we support are in some state of distress. It is essential that our communities plan to make their pension payments on time to support our workers who take care of us.”
State aid for municipal pension plans is generated by a 2 percent tax on fire and casualty insurance policies sold in Pennsylvania by out-of-state companies. In 2024, the Department of the Auditor General distributed a total of $404.73 million in aid to 1,461 municipalities and regional departments to support pension plans covering police officers, paid firefighters and non-uniformed employees.
The department is required by law to audit municipal pension plans and volunteer fire relief associations that receive state aid from the department; liquid fuels tax usage by municipalities; various county offices and numerous other state government entities.
Explanations of findings are found in the full audit reports linked below or available online at www.PaAuditor.gov/audit-reports.
Allegheny County
Dormont Borough Non-Uniformed Pension Plan
Dormont Borough Police Pension Plan
Franklin Park Borough Non-Uniformed Pension Plan
Franklin Borough Police Pension Plan
Bedford County
Broad Top Township Non-Uniformed Pension Plan
Berks County
City of Reading Firemen’s Pension Plan
City of Reading Officers and Employees Pension Plan
City of Reading Police Pension Plan
Mount Penn Borough Non-Uniformed Defined Contribution Pension Plan
Mount Penn Borough Non-Uniformed Pension Plan
Columbia County
Orangeville Area Police Board Pension Plan
Orange Township Non-Uniformed Pension Plan
Orange Township Police Pension Plan
Town of Bloomsburg Non-Uniformed Pension Plan
Town of Bloomsburg Police Pension Plan
Dauphin County
Steelton Borough Non-Uniformed Pension Plan
Steelton Borough Police Pension Plan
Swatara Township Non-Uniformed Cash Balance Pension Plan
Swatara Township Non-Uniformed Pension Plan
Swatara Township Police Pension Plan
Delaware County
Chadds Ford Township Non-Uniformed Pension Plan
Lackawanna County
City of Scranton Aggregate Pension Fund
Lancaster County
City of Lancaster Firemen’s Pension Plan
City of Lancaster Non-Uniformed Pension Plan
City of Lancaster Police Pension Plan
City of Lancaster Supplemental Non-Uniformed Pension Plan
East Hempfield Township Non-Uniformed Pension Plan
East Hempfield Township Police Pension Plan
East Lampeter Township Non-Uniformed Pension Plan
East Lampeter Township Police Pension Plan
Lehigh County
South Whitehall Township Non-Uniformed Employees’ Defined Contribution Pension Plan
South Whitehall Township Non-Uniformed Office Personnel Pension Plan
South Whitehall Township Non-Uniformed Public Works Union Employees’ Pension Plan
South Whitehall Township Police Pension Plan
Luzerne County
Harveys Lake Borough Police Pension Plan
Mercer County
Shenango Township Non-Uniformed Pension Plan
Shenango Township Police Pension Plan
Monroe County
Pocono Township Non-Uniformed Pension Plan
Pocono Township Police Pension Plan
Schuylkill County
West Mahanoy Township Non-Uniformed Pension Plan
West Mahanoy Township Police Pension Plan
Susquehanna County
Franklin Township Non-Uniformed Cash Balance Pension Plan
Franklin Township Non-Uniformed Pension Plan
Tioga County
Sullivan Township Non-Uniformed Pension Plan
Venango County
Plum Township Non-Uniformed Pension Plan
Westmoreland County
Bell Township Non-Uniformed Pension Plan
Mount Pleasant Township Non-Uniformed Pension Plan
York County
Newberry Township Non-Uniformed Pension Plan
Newberry Township Police Pension Plan
# # #
Media contact: April Hutcheson, 717-787-1381 or news@paauditor.gov
The post Auditor General DeFoor Releases Audits of Municipal Pension Plans in 18 Counties appeared first on Pennsylvania Department of the Auditor General.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.