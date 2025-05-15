Rocksteady Audio Brings Premium Wireless Sound to Canadian Music Lovers

Rocksteady Audio products are now available to Canadian music lovers.

Company Expands Distribution of Award-Winning Rocksteady Stadium 2.0 Wireless Speaker and Subwoofer Systems Through Leading Canadian Retailers

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rocksteady Audio , a leading designer and manufacturer of high-quality audio technology, announces the availability of their award-winning Rocksteady Stadium 2.0 wireless Bluetooth speaker and subwoofer systems through high-profile Canadian retailers.The retailers include Best Buy Canada, Amazon.ca, and Walmart Canada. In addition to various Rocksteady Stadium speaker system configurations, the retailers will also be providing carrying cases and other accessories through their online retail sites.Created by entrepreneur and inventor Jeff Leitman (originally a Montreal native, now Rocksteady CEO), Rocksteady Stadium 2.0 speakers and subwoofers have achieved critical acclaim from leading audiophile and consumer publications alike, along with a strong user-base in other regions. This recognition comes from their high-fidelity audio performance, unmatched usability, indoor/outdoor portability, and unparalleled system expansion, providing the easiest way to get immersive, whole-home sound.“It’s been a dream of mine to bring the Rocksteady Stadium 2.0 to my fellow music lovers in Canada,” said Leitman. “That’s where my passion for music began, and everything that we’ve done at Rocksteady Audio has been the result of that. I am certain that their great sound, ease of use, and incredible range and connectivity will quickly make them a favorite with Canadian consumers.”Rocksteady Stadium 2.0 wireless speaker and subwoofer systems come in solo, 2.0, 2.1, 4.0, and 4.1 configurations. Pricing for Rocksteady Stadium 2.0 starts at $199 (CAD). Visit retailers’ websites or www.rocksteadyaudio.com for more information.ABOUT ROCKSTEADYFounded in 2011 by entrepreneur Jeff Leitman, Rocksteady aims to redefine audio excellence with high-fidelity, connected speaker systems that blend intuitive simplicity with unparalleled functionality. The company accomplishes this through its superior Rocksteady Stadium line of wireless Bluetooth speakers and subwoofers. The design work for Rocksteady Stadium products began in 2017 with the goal of elevating the music listening experience through immersion and connectivity. In fact, through the speakers’ Stadium Mode, users can connect unlimited Rocksteady Stadium speakers to transform any space into a fully immersive listening environment. Besides its wireless Bluetooth speakers, Rocksteady also offers the only portable, wireless subwoofer. For more information, visit the Rocksteady Audio website

