Substrate Wetting Additives Market to Reach USD 820.3 Million by 2035, Growing at 5.6% CAGR States Fact.MR

MD, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global substrate wetting additives market is expected to reach USD 820.3 million by 2035, up from USD 450.5 million in 2024. During the forecast period (2025 to 2035), the industry is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6%.The market is growing owing to increasing demand from various applications that include automotive, construction, packaging and industrial manufacturing among others. These treatments are critical for good adhesion and uniform coating, and can be very important for high performance inks, adhesives and coatings. Greater regulatory pressures cause growing demand for low-VOC and waterborne at the expense of solventborne formulations, which in turn drives the requirement for efficient wetting agents to enhance process efficiency in compliance with the environment legislation being in practice.The key market driver for the structural adhesives is the growing consumption of the advanced adhesion solutions for ease of bonding complex and low energy sustrates such as plastics, composites and metals. Such compositions may frequently demand sophisticated wetting agents to provide adequate surface wetting in order to avoid defects such as cratering or pinholes. Advances in additive chemistry, of which being silicone-free, fluorine-free and bio-based, are broadening the market. The movement to high-speed and automated production processes has increased the demand for uniform and dependable wetting performance as a means of quality control. The movement to high-speed and automated production processes has increased the demand for uniform and dependable wetting performance as a means of quality control.Key Takeaways from Market StudyThe substrate wetting additives market is projected to grow at 6% CAGR and reach USD 820.3 million by 2035The market created an absolute $ opportunity of USD 344.6 million between 2025 to 2035North America is a prominent region that is estimated to hold a market share of 0% in 2035Predominating market players include are Evonik Industries AG, BYK-Chemie GmbH (ALTANA Group), BASF SE, Dow Inc., Siltech Corporation, Ashland Global Holdings Inc., Solvay S.A., Lubrizol Corporation, and Kusumoto Chemicals Ltd.North America is expected to create an absolute $ opportunity of USD 76.2 million“Stringent environmental regulations, increasing demand for sustainable and high-performance coatings, and the growing use of complex substrates across industries such as automotive, electronics, and packaging are expected to drive the growth of the substrate wetting additives market” says a Fact.MR analyst.Market DevelopmentSubstrate wetting additives market is witnessing market growth, owing to increase in additive technology development in the market coupled with increase in demand for bio-based formulations. Key manufacturers are focusing on development of silicone free, fluorine free and bio-based additives to be in compliant with tough environmental rules and still maintain good performance. There is also a growing interest in multifunctional additives that are compatible with a variety of substrates, such as plastics, composite and metal. Rising adoption of high-automation, high-efficiency production line in industries such as automotive, electronics, and flexible packaging is also driving demand for additives that deliver uniform wetting performance and excellent surface quality.For example, in April 2025, Evonik introduced TEGOWet 288, a novel substrate wetting additive designed for waterborne and radiation-cured formulations. This additive addresses challenges in high pH aqueous systems and enhances reprintability and glueability in UV-curable inks and coatings. Notably, it complies with food contact regulations, making it suitable for food packaging applications.Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=10725 More Valuable Insights on OfferFact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the the substrate wetting additives market, presenting historical data for 2020 to 2024 and forecast statistics for 2025 to 2035.The study reveals essential insights on the basis of By Product Type (Silicone-Based, Fluorinated, Acrylic-Based, Polyether Modified Siloxanes (PMS), and Non-Ionic Surfactants), By Formulation Type (Waterborne Systems, Solventborne Systems, UV-Curable Systems, and Powder Coatings), By Application (Paints & Coatings, Printing Inks, Adhesives & Sealants, Textiles, and Plastics & Films), By End-Use Industry (Automotive, Construction, Packaging, Electronics, Furniture & Woodworking, and Textiles) and Across Major Regions of the World (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and Middle East & Africa).Industry News-In March 2023, Evonik expands substrate wetting additives production in Japan. Industry News-In March 2023, Evonik expands substrate wetting additives production in Japan. The company planned to invest millions of dollars in a mid-double-digit range to enhance fumed aluminum oxide production at its Yokkaichi Japan plant. Evonik established its first Asian alumina production plant at this facility, which facilitates the manufacturing of specialty solutions for lithium-ion battery technology that powers electric vehicles. 