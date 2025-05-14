Private Cemetery in Ruidoso Downs Heading to Auction

Sells to the Highest Bidder at Auction, at or Above the $15,000 Opening Bid

RUIDOSO DOWNS, NM, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Ruidoso Hondo Valley Memorial Park here in Ruidoso Downs goes to auction next month June 23-25. The auction is being conducted by Williams & Williams Real Estate Auctioneers, powered by AuctionNetwork.com.The 4.22+/-ac endowed care cemetery at 26760 Hwy 70 will sell to the highest bidder above the $15,000 opening bid. A potentially tremendous opportunity for a municipality, religious entity, a funeral services business or even a private individual.“Investors don’t think of owning and operating a cemetery, probably because it’s such a long game,” said Fontana Fitzwilson, Executive Vice President of Williams & Williams. She added that the long-term benefit is steady income from plot sales, and opportunities to create additional income streams for caskets, grave markers, burial services and other memorial markers. “Maintenance is a nominal cost for grounds keeping. The new owner will receive water rights through the county and there is a functioning well and sprinklers.” Also conveying is a tool shed, riding lawnmower and other grounds keeping tools.“The cemetery holds 3,302 plots but only a small percentage of have them have been sold. 92% of the plots are still available to sell,” Fitzwilson said. The memorial park is categorized as an endowed-care cemetery, meaning a portion of the plot sales is kept in a trust to ensure long-term maintenance of the cemetery.The auction is being held in cooperation with Broker Emese Fisher of Fisher Real Estate. The bidding gets underway on Monday, June 23rd at AuctionNetwork.com. It is free to register and there is no bid deposit. The online bidding lasts for three days and a high bidder will be declared on Wed. June 25th. Interested bidders may visit the cemetery during daylight hours, and view photos, maps and terms of sale at AuctionNetwork.com. Or call 800.801.8003.

