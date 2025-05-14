POSTED ON May 14, 2025

VETERANS, FAMILIES AND VSOs: WE NEED YOUR HELP!

The Louisiana Center for Health Innovation at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette and the Louisiana Department of Veterans Affairs are conducting a survey study to identify opportunities for growth in serving Louisiana’s veterans and their families. We are inviting you to take a one-time survey to answer questions about your background and needs for support.

This survey will take approximately 30 minutes, and participation is voluntary and anonymous. If you would like to participate, please visit https://louisiana.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_4JhZaLTX0bMfKtg to give your consent and get started. You may also scan the QR code on the flyer to access the survey.