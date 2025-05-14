New AI-Powered App Helping Schools Save Lives by Protecting Children from Online Dangers in Real Time

Neal Alexander, founder and CEO of CyberSafely.ai.

CyberSafely.ai does what no parent, coach, or teacher can physically do—it provides round-the-clock monitoring and analysis to protect children, wherever they may digitally roam, in real time” — Neal Alexander, founder and CEO of CyberSafely.ai

CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new AI-powered safety app is giving schools and parents a powerful cutting-edge tool in the fight against cyberbullying, online predators and other digital threats facing children today. CyberSafely.ai , an innovative new app developed by a Cleveland-area tech startup, uses artificial intelligence to monitor and analyze children’s digital interactions in real time across all social media platforms, text messages, chats, gaming, photos, web searches and more. By detecting warning signs of harmful behavior with every keystroke, including cyberbullying, sextortion, and self-harm, the app delivers proactive alerts to parents and designated school staff in real time, helping to prevent tragedies before they happen.Unlike traditional parental control software, CyberSafely.ai is powered by natural language processing and behavioral analysis, which allows it to assess tone, context and patterns in digital conversations, not just keywords, leading to more accurate alerts and fewer false positives. The app is not limited to one device either, providing 24/7 protection across all devices, browsers, and platforms, while still respecting children’s privacy.CyberSafely.ai announced that starting this month, the company will begin partnering with school systems to help protect children, including Dublin City Schools, one of the largest school districts in Ohio. The partnership will support students with real-time digital safety monitoring and intervention tools.The company is currently working with several school districts to secure grants and funding that could cover the software costs, enabling them to provide this valuable tool to families at no cost, while creating a better connection between parents and schools in child safety efforts.The technology and mission behind CyberSafely.ai were conceived by Neal Alexander, a retired businessman, father and grandfather from Northeast Ohio, who became increasingly alarmed by the growing multitude of dangers children face online. Alexander collaborated with cybersecurity professionals and AI engineers to develop a lifesaving solution for modern families and educators.“As parents, most of us have seen the heartbreaking news stories, or perhaps even know a family, with children and teens whose lives have been cut short as a result of cyberbullying and digital threats,” said Neal Alexander, founder and CEO of CyberSafely.ai. “I wanted to create a solution that can get out ahead of digital threats for kids, with the ultimate goal of saving lives. CyberSafely.ai does what no parent, coach, or teacher can physically do—it provides round-the-clock monitoring and analysis to protect children, wherever they may digitally roam, in real time.”CyberSafely.ai scans for a comprehensive range of threats, including:• Online predators – suspicious behavior and grooming tactics• Cyberbullying – harmful language and escalating conflicts• Self-harm or suicidal ideation• Sextortion and exploitation• Mentions of weapons or school violenceWhen a credible threat is detected, the app can immediately remove the harmful content and notify parents or school officials via text and dashboard alerts. Notifications include detailed context and next steps recommendations to address the situation.Alexander and the CyberSafely.ai team are working to expand access to the technology through partnerships with school districts and grant funding to offset costs. The goal is to offer the service to parents at no cost, helping ensure all families can benefit from real-time digital protection. Designed to prioritize student safety, the app alerts parents and schools to harmful content students may receive, while also helping prevent negative behavior before it’s sent.For school partnership inquiries and more information on the CyberSafely.ai app, please visit https://cybersafely.ai For media inquiries, please contact Sherrie Handrinos at Sherrie@boostonemarketing.com or call 734-341-6859.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.